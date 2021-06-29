Since the 2021 General Assembly adjourned, Gov. Jared Polis has been on bill-signing marathon, and Colorado Politics reporters have been following along. Find out everything you need to know about the bills he has signed since Sine Die June 8 in the following articles:
