Healthier Colorado recognized over a dozen state legislators for their work advancing physical, mental and social health during the 2023 legislative session.

The nonprofit advocacy organization Healthier Colorado released its annual legislative scorecard on Monday. The scorecard ranks the top three legislators from each political party and chamber based on how they voted for and sponsored bills intended to improve the health and well-being of Coloradans.

“Our mantra has been, ‘no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, only permanent interests,'” said Healthier Colorado CEO Jake Williams. “This legislative session is another proof point as to why this is important to pass meaningful health policies. ... We need champions from all backgrounds, perspectives and regions that believe the health and well-being of Coloradans is important and that they are held accountable to their votes.”

The first-place winners for each category are as follows:

Care access

Expanding access to affordable, quality health care for all Coloradans. Legislators were scored on their actions on 16 bills, including letting psychologists prescribe mental health medications to patients, requiring Medicaid to cover behavioral health care for members under 21 without a formal diagnosis, and requiring dental insurance carriers to report how they spend premiums.

Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder

Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa

Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder

Rep. Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs

Bridging the gap

Addressing health disparities based on factors such as location, income and race. Legislators were scored on their actions on 13 bills, including increasing resources to serve children involved in or at risk of being involved in the juvenile justice system, removing medical debt from credit scores and reports, and studying ways to keep people with mental illnesses out of jail or homelessness.

Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver

Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa

Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver

Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud

Healthy communities

Improving community health for those that are struggling. Legislators were scored on their actions on 14 bills, including requiring municipalities to zone for greater residential density, enabling Medicaid reimbursement for some Community Health Worker services, and creating a mental health assessment program for middle and high school students.

Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City

Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa

(Tie) Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, and Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver

Rep. Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs

Early childhood

Providing Colorado's children with the opportunity to achieve health and success. Legislators were scored on their actions on six bills, including creating a ballot measure asking to use excess tax revenue on preschool funding, and requiring Colorado’s Medicaid department to apply to extend continuous coverage to children from birth until the age of 3.

Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora

Sen. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction

Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver

(Tie) Rep. Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs, and Rep. Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs

Early childhood is a new category this year — the first category added to the scorecard since it launched in 2018.

In addition, 40 legislators were recognized for voting with Healthier Colorado's stance on all 49 bills it took a position on. Of the 40 legislators, 28 are House representatives and 12 are senators. All 40 are Democrats.