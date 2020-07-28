Democrats and Republicans are lauded in Healthier Colorado's legislative scorecard released Tuesday.
That's significant as other advocacy groups seek to reward one party or the other for supporting what is usually a partisan agenda.
Healthier Colorado graded senators and representatives based on three categories:
Top scores were:
Care access — Sens. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Kerry Donovan, D-Vail; and Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood.
"Bridging the gap" — Sens. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Jack Tate, R-Centennial; and Reps. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, and Perry Will, R-New Castle.
Healthy communities — Sens. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson, and Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora; and Reps. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, and Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn.
Read the full scorecard by clicking here.
“We started the 2020 legislative session with an ambitious agenda, and we ended it by accomplishing even more than originally planned,” said Healthier Colorado executive director Jake Williams said in a statement.
“Healthier Colorado believes that holding legislators accountable through shining a light on the policies they support and oppose is an effective way to achieve long-term, systemic advancements for public health. Our annual legislative scorecard is the central piece of this ongoing strategy. On this scorecard, you can see for yourself who decided to stand up for public health and health equity, and who did not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.