Colorado Governor Jared Polis, front center, signs a broad police accountability bill during a press conference in the rotunda of the State Capitol Friday, June 19, 2020, in downtown Denver. Looking on are, from back left, Senator Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, Rep. Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez, D-Denver, Greg Bailey and Delisha Searcy, parents of De'Von Bailey who died after being shot during a police stop in Colorado Springs, Colo., in August 2019, and Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver.