Grand Junction is set to receive a grant of some $137,000 to revamp the Horizon Drive District under a state program created last summer to help businesses mitigate the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds from the Revitalizing Main Streets program will go toward installing benches with tables, shade structures, trash receptacles, bike racks, a bike fix-it station, a bike air pump, a stretching station, wayfinding signage and a large covered outdoor dining area along Horizon Drive, per a release from Gov. Jared Polis and the state Department of Transportation.

The program housed within the CDOT was created last June as a $4.1 million imitative to help communities modify their public infrastructure to promote public health and distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, it’s received a $30 million boost from the General Assembly via a bill from the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus package that Polis signed into law in March and provided funding to more than 100 projects across the state.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement said she was excited to see the new infrastructure added to the investments Grand Junction made in wayfinding signage along Horizon Drive last year.

“Making this community main street safer and more accessible through innovative transportation solutions will lead to a vibrant and active Horizon Drive District into the future,” she said.