General Motors is offering Coloradans a fat discount thanks to the state's tax credit for innovative, meaning electric vehicles.
The governor's office said late Monday that the major automaker had agreed to work with Colorado's tax credit for $4,000 back at the point of sale for a GM electric vehicle, which currently means the Chevrolet Bolt EV in Colorado, but the company is planning additional models for the market. Nissan already offered the provision.
The Colorado Innovative Motor Vehicle Tax Credit was passed in 2016 in the bipartisan House Bill 1332.
The governor's office said Colorado is the only state to adapt zero-emission vehicle regulations with agreement from the automakers.
"Colorado’s priority has been to make cleaner vehicle options more available and accessible for our consumers, which makes today’s news another great step in that direction,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “GM has EVs available at local dealerships and more models will be on the way. Now Coloradans will more easily be able to use the state’s tax incentives to make these options more affordable.”
