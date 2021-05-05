A beaming Gov. Jared Polis, surrounded by legislative leaders and education advocates, announced Wednesday a bill to create a new state department on Early Childhood, both on preschool and early childhood services, such as childcare
The department is the outgrowth of Proposition EE, a voter-approved ballot measure from 2020 that added first-time taxes on vaping products and hiked the taxes on other forms of nicotine.
According to the Blue Book, Proposition EE could generate up to $175.6 million in cigarette, tobacco and nicotine tax revenue in the 2021-22 fiscal year; and up to $275.9 million beginning in 2027-28 when the new tax rates are fully phased in.
Proposition EE funds a long list of programs, including at least 10 hours per week of preschool for every child in their final year before kindergarten.
A portion of Prop EE money will also go to rural schools, affordable housing, K-12 education, eviction legal assistance and healthcare, including for tobacco prevention education.
The state is currently being sued by low-cost tobacco manufacturers because the measure fixed a minimum price for cigarettes, which the lawsuit claims violated the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution; and that the proposition violated Colorado’s single-subject rule for ballot initiatives.
Judge Raymond Moore of the US District Court of Colorado denied a motion for an injunction in December; that decision is now under appeal to the Tenth Circuit.
During the Wednesday news conference, Polis announced that the bill creating the department would be named for Anna Jo Haynes, who has been advocating for early childhood education and daycare for more than 45 years.
Last fall, Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved, by a two-thirds majority, funding for universal high quality preschool for every child.
“It’s rare to see two-thirds of Coloradans agree on anything in these difficult days of political division,” Polis said, calling the vote affirming. “Every kid should be able to go to preschool and get a strong start today.”
The bill to be introduced later Wednesday will begin the planning of the universal preschool system that starts in 2023 for 4-year olds, Polis said. The new early childhood department will improve the lives of children from birth until they start school, he said.
Among the decisions to be made to set up the department and the preschool programs: funding, quality standards, and “making sure school-based and community-based settings can thrive and participate.”
The new state department will govern preschool as well as other early childhood programs scattered among other agencies. Putting them under one umbrella will coordinate services, reduce duplication and fragmentation and ensure dollars go to serving families.
“It’s a concept the early childhood community has promoted for years,” Polis said, pointing to Haynes’ leadership.
To Haynes, Polis said, “You were ahead of your time advocating for universal preschool and early childhood decades ago. We're finally catching up as a state to where you've been for many years.”
Polis also noted he and his partner were able to afford preschool for their two children.
”Every family in Colorado deserves to get the same strong start for their kids that I had,” he said.
Haynes called it the best thing that has ever happened to her, with the exception of her children.
House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder both spoke of the struggles of figuring out the best path forward for their kids. Garnett, who has two and a third on the way, said he knows the challenges that parents face as they go through a fragmented system.
“It can be burdensome, it can be costly, and it can be challenging to access ... . In these early years, their brains are like sponges. And this is the time that they're most vulnerable, but this is the time where we need to be investing in them more than ever.”
The bill will do three critical things, Garnett said. It will create the Colorado department of early childhood to expand access to high-quality, affordable early childhood education and unify the fragmented administration of early childhood services; second, initiate a community-informed process to help create a plan for multiple programs, and third, implement the voluntary universal preschool that aligns with what the voters approved last November.
A statement from the Polis administration said that under the legislation, the governor would submit the community-informed transition plan to the Joint Budget Committee in November as part of his 2022 budget request, to be considered for further legislative action by the General Assembly in the 2022 session.
Fenberg, who has a 16-month old daughter, said he and his wife have struggled to navigate the world of early childhood as first-time parents.
“You constantly are questioning yourself as a parent; if you're doing the right thing, if you're on the right waiting lists at the right time. All of that is so overwhelming on top of the fact that you're raising, as Alec said, a sponge that is picking up everything that happens in their little worlds,” he said.
Too many families still struggle to find affordable quality care, Fenberg said, and despite best efforts by lawmakers, there are still many different rules, regulations and application processes, along with eligibility and costs, all which vary greatly from one program to another and one community to another.
“We have a real opportunity to elevate and streamline our early childcare education system for generations to come,” he said.
State Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, one of the bill sponsors, said with the bill “we are taking an enormous step forward for the well-being of our youngest Coloradans... . We have also heard from our families and our providers, and they have told us that navigating our fragmented early childhood systems is just too hard. And I am proud today to say that we are delivering a solution to these challenges.”
Diane Price, CEO of the Early Connections Learning Centers in Colorado Springs, explained that in her 32 years in the field of early childhood care, she’s seen the landscape change significantly, hinting it hasn’t been for the better. Her company has partnerships with several counties on childcare assistance, 18 different school districts for preschool and Head Start, and each has different qualifications, applications, standards, hours of service.
“It’s overwhelming for any organization who wants to provide high-quality services to maneuver this, but imagine what it must feel like for a family who has to try to figure out how to navigate what I would call a very fragmented non-system of early care and education,” Price said. She called the bill an opportunity to have meaningful conversations about teacher qualifications, funding, hours of operations and what’s best for children from birth to age five and their families.
The Department of Early Childhood, if approved by the General Assembly, would become the 20th department in state government, and that’s a limit imposed by the Colorado Constitution.
That’s assuming that another new state agency that Polis signed into law just two weeks ago doesn’t count under the 20 allowed by the Constitution. On April 22, Polis signed into law House Bill 1097, which creates the Behavioral Health Administration, which under the law could, but is not required to become, a standalone state agency. The intention of the new agency is similar to the Early Childhood Department: consolidation and streamlining of programs from across multiple state agencies to avoid duplication of services.
Polis said during the news conference that it is not a new department because it does not have an executive director. But the law Polis signed allows for the Department of State to develop a plan for the organization and setup of the new state agency, including future legislation, funding, “ongoing operational costs,” and a list of which state programs and personnel (who would presumably need an executive director) would be managed by the agency.
