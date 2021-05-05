This is Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week, as declared by Gov. Jared Polis to raise awareness to the movement disorder caused by antipsychotic medication used to treat mental health conditions.
State Rep. Dafna Michelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, is expected to present a tribute on the Colorado House floor Thursday morning.
Though the condition is relatively rare, its impact on overall mental health can be profound, according to advocates. The condition is treatable but often misdiagnosed and can be irreversible.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is planning a webinar Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. on the condition and related mental health issues featuring Michaelson Jenet, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Colorado Department of Human Services executive director Michelle Barnes, Office of Behavioral Health director Dr. Robert Werthwein and Moe Keller, director of advocacy for Mental Health Colorado.
To receive a virtual link, RSVP to Tamaramohamed83@gmail.com.
