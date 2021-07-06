Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed into law more than a dozen pieces of legislation spanning the broad spectrum of health care in a trio of bill-signing ceremonies at Boettcher Mansion.

The governor has already signed the session’s landmark piece of health care policy, the Colorado Option proposal otherwise known as House Bill 1232. Tuesday’s bill signings added a mix of measures to state law on health care ranging from efforts aimed at lowering insulin costs to cross-training health care professionals to broaden their expertise in case of emergencies, as well as a host of measures in between.

Those included:

Senate Bill 290 from Sens. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, and Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, and Reps. Mary Young, D-Greeley, and Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs, which puts $15 million into the Area Agencies on Aging grant program aimed at providing services for older Coloradans

Senate Bill 158 from Danielson, Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, and Reps. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, and Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, which adds geriatric advanced practice providers to the Colorado Health Service Corps program

Senate Bill 181 from Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Reps. Leslie Herod, D-Denver and Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, which retools the existing Health Disparities Grant Program to broaden its scope and expand its functions

Senate Bill 9 from Caraveo and Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont, a $4.1 million bill to provide free contraceptive care and counseling through the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing

Senate Bill 16 from Pettersen, Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, which requires health insurance plans to cover contraception as well as counseling, prevention, screening, and treatment for sexually transmitted infections

Senate Bill 25 from Pettersen, Coram, Reps. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, and Perry Will, R-New Castle, which directs the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to seek permission from the federal government to expand family planning services offered through Medicaid to those earning up to 260% of the federal poverty level. Medicaid currently offers those services to adults without dependent children who earn up to 133% of the federal poverty level and pregnant women over the age of 19 with a household income of up to the 260% threshold

Senate Bill 27 from Pettersen, Danielson, Tipper and Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver, which sends the Department of Human Services $4 million over the next two fiscal years to partner with nonprofit organizations and distribution centers to provide diapers, wipes and diaper creams

Senate Bills 193 and 194 from Buckner and Herod, which make a number of changes to state law to insert additional protections for pregnant people before, during and after giving birth

House Bill 1198 from Buckner, Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, and Sen. Chris Kolker, D- Centennial, which reworks and expands hospital requirements for providing discounted care to patients without health insurance

Senate Bill 169 from Buckner, Esgar and Rep. Naquetta Ricks, D-Aurora, which bans insurance companies from using external consumer data and predictive models that unfairly discriminate on the basis on race, color, national or ethnic origin, religion, sex or sexual orientation

House Bill 1307 from Jaquez Lewis, Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, which creates an Insulin Affordability Program in the Department of Regulatory Agencies that will allow eligible participants to receive a one-year insulin prescription for no more than a $50 copay for a 30-day supply. The program also set a copay price cap at $35 for an emergency 30-day supply of insulin once per 12-month period

House Bill 1005 from Mullica, Caraveo and Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, which calls on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to create a task force to design a program in which medical professionals could cross-train to be able to serve the state in an emergency or disaster and receive student loan relief for their service; and

House Bill 1068 from Moreno, Titone, Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, and Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, under which insurers would be required to cover yearly mental health screenings, comparable to physical checkups or other preventive care. Insurance companies could not collect deductibles, copayments or coinsurance for the coverage.

The 14 bills Polis signed into law across three Tuesday afternoon events kick off a busy day of bill signings at Boettcher Mansion. The governor is expected to sign bills on criminal justice, law enforcement and the environment later in the day.