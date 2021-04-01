Illuminate Colorado is drawing attention to National Child Abuse Prevention Month with the help of a growing number of state legislators, featured in a public service announcement released Thursday.
“We can build healthier, safer and thriving communities if we take the same approach to raising families that we do to tending a community garden on a shared piece of land," Jade Woodard, Illuminate Colorado's executive director, said in a statement. "Just like a plant is more likely to thrive in a garden with good soil and plenty of sunlight and water, families are more likely to thrive in nurturing communities.”
Gov. Jared Polis spoke at the nonprofit's kickoff on Facebook Thursday.
"My administration and the Department of Human Services are working hard to create networks of support to strengthen families and make sure kids are safe in this challenging time," Polis said.
These are the legislators who have filmed endorsements so far:
- Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder
- Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton
- Sen. Don Coram. R-Montrose
- Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora
- Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins
- Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver
- Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver
- Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver
- Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton
- Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood
Kids and families can do their part with a free "Pinwheel for Prevention" to show support. The nonprofit said it's already handed out 30,000 pinwheels with 10,000 more to go, with the hope they'll go up in front yards to help raise awareness and reflect neighborhood support.
Learn more about the project by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.