Gov. Jared Polis Thursday issued his first veto on legislation adopted by the General Assembly during its 84-day session that ended on June 15.
Polis vetoed House Bill 1085, an opioid addiction prevention bill, based on a directive he issued back in April that warned lawmakers he did not want to see legislation that increased mandates for health insurance providers.
The only caveat was whether those mandates could be tied to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a signing statement issued with his April 1 approval of a measure, House Bill 1158, that mandated health insurers cover the cost of infertility treatments, Polis said his top priority has been to lower the cost of health care, including health insurance.
"Additional mandates, which may, by themselves, be important advancements in expanding coverage or reducing long-term costs, often do not meet the second goal of lowering health insurance costs for people today, and can have the unintended consequence of making coverage less accessible to those who need it most," Polis wrote.
At that time, five bills were still in the works that the Colorado Association of Health Plans said would drive up costs. That included HB 1085, which would have required insurers to provide the lowest copayment possible for physical and occupational therapy, visits for acupuncture and chiropractic care tied to substance use disorders.
Polis reminded lawmakers Thursday of that pledge from April. "The reason why I vetoed this bill is because it adds to the mandatory coverage provision section" in state law and without protections for the state's general fund, he wrote.
The law would have required that carriers provide "nonpharmacological treatment as an alternative to opioids," and would have added between $22 million and $38 million annually to the cost of health insurance premiums, Polis wrote in Thursday's veto letter.
Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster, the bill's Senate sponsor, tweeted after the veto was announced that "the original laws were originally unjust and treating people for an addiction which is an illness with health care makes sense."
Polis also reminded lawmakers in his veto letter that he had asked in April for their approval of a Senate measure that would have required actuarial analysis of any new health insurance mandates. That bill, Senate Bill 127, did not make it to his desk. He said Thursday he has directed the Division of Insurance to work with lawmakers on a bill for 2021 to address that issue.
Whether Polis sticks by his pledge to veto other insurance mandates could be tested once again in the coming days. Of the five bills on the CAHP list, only one, House Bill 1061, actually made it out of the General Assembly and is still awaiting Polis' decision.
That measure would require health insurance providers to pay for "HIV infection prevention drugs prescribed or dispensed by a pharmacist and to provide an adequate consultative fee to those pharmacists." The Colorado Association of Health Plans estimated in April that the the bill would drive up health insurance premiums by $11 million.
