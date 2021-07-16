Legislative leaders on Friday unveiled their appointments to task forces that will make recommendations on a portion of the funds allocated to Colorado by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The state is set to receive $3.8 billion in recovery funds overall, with $850 million already set aside by a pair of bills passed this year on affordable housing and behavioral health.
House Bill 1329 sets aside $400 million from that total for housing efforts. Democratic leaders at the Capitol announced on Friday the task force that is set to make recommendations on those funds with be chaired by Rep. Dominique Jackson, D-Aurora, with Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver.
The task force will also feature Democratic Reps. Dylan Roberts of Eagle, Steven Woodrow of Denver and Sens. Jeff Bridges of Denver and Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada. A spokesperson for the Senate Republican caucus said Sens. Rob Woodward of Loveland and Dennis Hisey of Fountain will also join the task force.
Meanwhile, Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, is set to lead the task force established by Senate Bill 137 that allocated $450 to future behavioral health efforts. Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver, will serve as vice chair of the task force, which will also feature Democratic Reps. Dafna Michaelson Jenet of Commerce City and Judy Amabile of Boulder, and Sens. Faith Winter of Westminster and Chris Kolker of Centennial. Republican Sens. Cleave Simpson of Alamosa and Kevin Priola of Henderson will also serve on the task force.
House Republicans have not yet named their appointments to the task forces.
The task forces will also feature appointees from state agencies and are set to convene for organizational meetings by early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.