Want to see how to spend $9 billion in a couple of hours? Come to the Colorado state Capitol and watch the General Assembly at work.

The Senate introduced five bills Friday afternoon and ran them so fast through committees that it was a race to see whether anyone would get to see what was in those bills before they were reviewed by the committees.

Senate Bill 288 is the big new kahuna: creation of a new cash fund that will house all but about $400 million of the $3.8 billion headed to the state from the American Rescue Plan.

Friday afternoon's Senate Appropriations action included reviewing SB 288, Senate Bill 291 and Senate Bill 289, the future home to $1 billion of the $3.8 billion, to restore lost revenue due to the pandemic. It does much more than that; according to sponsors the coffers can take into account revenues that could have come into the state, given the booming economy that existed prior to the shutdown in March 2020.

SB 291 puts $40 million from the federal stimulus money into a state economic development fund to help businesses affected by the pandemic.

All of these dollars are one-time only, required to be allocated over the next three years and spent over the next five.

The other fast Friday five: Senate Bill 290 puts $15 million into the Area Agencies on Aging. That is general fund dollars and not from the federal stimulus pot. Senate Bill 292 puts $15 million into four victims' services programs from federal stimulus dollars for pandemic relief. The four programs are:

The forensic nurse examiner telehealth program

The victims and witnesses assistance and law enforcement fund

The address confidentiality program fund

The Colorado domestic abuse program fund for the funding of domestic violence programs

Senate bills 290 and 292 were both heard by Senate Finance Friday afternoon and passed in 25 minutes.

Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, the sponsor of SB 292, said there has been an increase in need for these programs but less money to handle that increased need. Winter explained that because courts haven't been holding trials during the pandemic, funding for victims' and witness assistance programs also have seen less money.

"I'm incredibly troubled by the pattern" of the last 30 minutes, said Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument. Both bills were sent to Senate Appropriations, where they will wait for action next Tuesday.

The Senate early Friday evening gave preliminary approval to three of the five: the bill setting up the cash fund to house the federal dollars (SB 288), the bill housing the $1 billion to cover lost revenues (SB 289) and SB 291. All will be up for a final vote on Tuesday.

"We are appropriating $3.8 billion from the federal government. We are establishing a framework for how those dollars will eventually be allocated," said Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City.

He also noted that about $380 million will go to transportation.

"This will be transformative for the state" and shouldn't be partisan, he said.

Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, the co-sponsor of SB 288 noted there had been extensive discussions.

"This is a serious issue with a lot of money, and we join in supporting the structure of these three bills ... there will be a lot of discussions. This isn't like the stimulus spending," Rankin explained.

This is a four-year program that could be appropriated through 2024 and spent beyond that.

The biggest spending of the day, however, was for a $5.3 billion transportation bill that won preliminary approval in the House on Friday.

And then the Senate and House both adjourned for the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

