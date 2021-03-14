SnowStorm_JL102_3_preview.jpg

Snow plows out in force on C-470 in Douglas County as snow continued to fall Sunday, March 14, 2021, after an overnight storm hit the metro area. Highways were clear of motorist which allowed the plows to do their job. 

 John Leyba, for The Denver Gazette

The General Assembly will not conduct business on Monday, declaring it a snow day due to the blizzard hitting the Front Range on Sunday.

Gov. Jared Polis has called out the Colorado National Guard to assist with search, rescue and shelter assistance during the storm, through Monday at noon. 

Denver Public Schools also has canceled school for Monday, and bowing to requests by students, declared it a snow day instead of a remote learning day.

Denver Public Schools Director Tay Anderson has announced there will be a snowball tournament/fight in Central Park, formerly known as Stapleton, at the park located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Central Park Blvd. 

On Monday, Colorado Politics will post an updated calendar of events for the upcoming week of the General Assembly. 

