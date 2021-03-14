The General Assembly will not conduct business on Monday, declaring it a snow day due to the blizzard hitting the Front Range on Sunday.
Gov. Jared Polis has called out the Colorado National Guard to assist with search, rescue and shelter assistance during the storm, through Monday at noon.
Denver Public Schools also has canceled school for Monday, and bowing to requests by students, declared it a snow day instead of a remote learning day.
Denver Public Schools Director Tay Anderson has announced there will be a snowball tournament/fight in Central Park, formerly known as Stapleton, at the park located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Central Park Blvd.
Student voice works! Charlie and his peers spoke up and I listened.I took their concerns to our Superintendent and tomorrow Charlie and I will be having a snowball tournament in Central Park at 11:00 AM. https://t.co/iRPu2d0Yf3— Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 14, 2021
On Monday, Colorado Politics will post an updated calendar of events for the upcoming week of the General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.