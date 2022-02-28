The Colorado General Assembly is operating under new COVID protocols Monday, relaxing the rules around masks and just how many lobbyists can be in the inner lobbies of the House and Senate.
The new protocols are contained in a three-page memo from the General Assembly's Executive Committee, dated Friday.
For just about every situation, whether in committee or on the floor of the House and Senate, masks are encouraged but not mandated. Almost all lawmakers have gone without masks for the 2022 session, although partisan and nonpartisan staff and reporters had been required to wear masks on the floor.
While it wasn't in the memo, there was also a change on the limit on just how many can be in the lobbies of the House and Senate. That's now set at 15, up from 10, although one lobbyist grumbled that it's an arbitrary number without explanation.
For committee hearings, members of the public are still encouraged to testify remotely rather than in-person, but for in-person testimony, masks are encouraged but not required.
COVID rapid testing, which has been available to anyone entering the Capitol since the session began, will remain available and is "strongly" encouraged prior to entering the building.
Finally, the memo indicated "anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (including fever, chills, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, headache, congestion, runny nose, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, nausea, and fatigue) should not come to the Capitol Complex."
The rules did not change around remote participation for lawmakers. At least a half-dozen lawmakers every day continue to vote in the House and Senate and participate in committee hearings remotely.
The new protocols went into effect Monday.
