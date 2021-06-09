The 2021 General Assembly adjourned Tuesday evening, ending a session packed with tension and striking decisions that will likely shape Colorado in the years to come. That includes two bills strengthening requirements around gun ownership, which did not sit well with Republican lawmakers.

Colorado Politics has been chronicling the bills since their inception, and you can learn all about them through the below links:

Senate Bill 256 — lifts the state's ban on local governments passing stricter gun laws than those that exist in state law

House Bill 1298 — those with convictions for violent misdemeanors will not be able to buy a gun for five years after their conviction. The bill also closes the "Charleston loophole," which refers to the allowance that if a background check doesn’t come back within three days, the dealer can transfer the firearm to the buyer without it.