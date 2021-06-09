Colorado's public option health care bill, known as the Colorado Option, is ready for Gov. Jared Polis' signature. The road to the governor's desk was winding and contentious, with the bill going through multiple adjustments to make it there.

Under House Bill 21-1232, insurers, health care providers and hospitals will have until 2023 to reduce premiums by 15%, or the commissioner of insurance will create a standardized healthcare plan for the individual and small group market that insurance companies will be mandated to offer and doctors and hospitals mandated to accept. The bill also sets fines for hospitals that refuse to participate.

Colorado Politics covered the ins and outs of the bill as it has made its way through the General Assembly. Read our extensive coverage of the bill, its changes, the stances for and against and in-between, and its journey below: