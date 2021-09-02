The natural resources expert who served three Colorado governors, Republican and Democrats, is joining the Denver-based 76 Group public affairs firm.
Mike King will be a principal in the firm led by Josh Penry, which was known as EIS Solutions until the past January.
The firm said Thursday it adds "another seasoned strategist with a 25-year pedigree of navigating major natural resources and regulatory debates in Colorado."
King served in senior positions for Republican Gov. Bill Owens, as well as Democratic Govs. Bill Ritter and John Hickenlooper.
Most recently he served as the chief external affairs officer for Denver Water.
“Mike’s one of the most trusted names in public policy in Colorado,” Penry, who served in both the state House and Senate, representing Western Slope districts. “When I was in the legislature, he and I worked on water and natural resource legislation, and even got yelled at in town hall meetings together a time or two.
"Mike’s hire is an important reflection of where we are as a firm. This a big and politically diverse state, and we relish the role we play advocating for balance, shaping policy from the center out."
Penry added, "The 76 Group is by and large a Republican firm, Mike’s not, which will both expand the reach of our work and improve the quality of dialogue at company happy hour.”
Added Tim Pollard, the 76 Group's managing principal: “I’ve known Mike for over 20 years. He’s an incredible lawyer and strategist, but he’s also a great guy — steady and focused with a good sense of humor. If you have a tough environmental issue to solve, or a regulatory battle on the horizon, Mike should be your first and only call. I’m excited to welcome Mike to the 76 family; he’s going to make a big difference for our clients.”
As executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources under Ritter and Hickenlooper, King oversaw a 1,650-employee, $300 million agency, after serving as its deputy director in the Owens administration.
The 76 Group also has offices in Washington, D.C., and in California.
