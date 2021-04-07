Pat Meyers, former chief of staff to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, has agreed to come back to state government to serve Gov. Jared Polis as Chief Economic Recovery Officer and Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT).
Meyers will succeed Betsy Markey, who stepped down at the end of March.
“I am honored to serve Governor Polis and the State of Colorado at such a key moment in our state’s economic climate," Meyers said in a statement Wednesday. "I share Governor Polis’ optimistic view of the bright economic opportunities ahead for Colorado and, along with the OEDIT team, I am committed to building back a strong and dynamic economy that serves all of Colorado.”
Meyers is the former owner of Quiznos. From November 2017 until January 2019, Meyers served as chief of staff to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper. More recently, he served as the Constrained Medical Supply Team Leader for the state's COVID Innovation Response Team, where he led the team in obtaining personal protective equipment and other medical supplies for the state.
“As Colorado continues driving towards a bold and revitalized economy in the aftermath of this pandemic, Pat’s wealth of expertise and dedication to our state will be invaluable,” Polis said in a statement. “Early on in the pandemic, when we faced a lack of critical supplies and an absence of federal leadership, Pat played a leading role in helping Colorado secure the personal protective equipment we so desperately needed and has continued doing so over the last year. Colorado is ripe for a strong economic comeback, and I look forward to working with Pat to create good jobs.”
A personal friend of the former governor, Meyers was named in the 2018 ethics complaint against Hickenlooper for giving the governor a ride from Washington, D.C. to Wyoming on Meyers' private plane. However, the state's ethics commission voted unanimously that the trip was not a violation of Amendment 41, given that the flight was from one official state function to another.
Meyers is a graduate of the University of Colorado (Denver) and the University of California (Hastings) School of Law. He served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service from 1978-1984.
OEDIT supports economic development in the state through public-private partnerships, job creation and promoting the state to businesses, large, small and entrepreneurial.
