While House Bill 1092 cleared both the House and Senate with strong bipartisan support, the old adage that it takes 33-18-1 (House, Senate and the governor) to approve a law came into sharp focus in the past week.
Gov. Jared Polis vetoed the Rep. Dave Williams-initiated bill that would allow a lieutenant governor candidate to simultaneously run for another elected office.
Should the candidate win both offices, the person would accept the lieutenant governor position, leaving a vacancy committee to appoint someone else to the other seat.
It’s not unheard of; Williams, a Republican, cited several examples at the federal level during the bill’s March 18 hearing in the House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Committee hearing. Now-President Joe Biden simultaneously ran for Vice President in 2008 and for his Delaware Senate seat, winning both. Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wisconsin ran for Vice President in 2012 as well as for his House seat, which was allowed under Wisconsin election law. He retained his House seat after his running mate, Republican Presidential nominee Mitt Romney, lost the election.
In Colorado, once the gubernatorial nominee from a major party is chosen through the primary, that nominee has seven days to announce their choice for lieutenant governor. Williams explained that during the vetting process, qualified candidates who may be running for other offices withdraw.
For example, in 2018, State Treasurer Walker Stapleton picked Rep. Lang Sias of Arvada as his running mate on the gubernatorial ticket. Sias had to drop out of his run for re-election to his House seat.
In the Senate, the bill, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County, won unanimous approval.
But that’s where the love stopped.
In his veto letter on May 7, Polis raised a number of concerns he had with the bill.
“The people of Colorado deserve no less than Candidates who run for the office in which they intend to serve, not some office that only serves as a backup to them,” Polis wrote. “HB 21-1092 diminishes these principles, instead applying the ‘fishing with dynamite’ method to elections — whatever lands on shore will work.”
He also took issue with a vacancy committee appointing the seat that doesn’t get filled, noting that the vacancy process is used for “necessary situations; not for when a candidate voluntarily runs for two offices at once.” This would not be fair to the electorate or other candidates, Polis wrote. “Instead, it simply serves the personal interests of the candidate and insider political party committees.”
Then there’s the issue of issues. Polis said that gubernatorial and lieutenant governor candidates adopt the same platform, but what would happen if someone ran on their own platform and then on a somewhat different platform as part of the gubernatorial ticket, he asked.
“How can voters know what version of the candidate they are getting and what they actually would stand for?” Polis wrote.
Williams took the veto in good humor.
“I have received, going on five years now, my first-ever veto from the governor’s office,” he said to laughs from the House. “It’s a pretty unique experience, one that I hope none of you have to go through.”
But the veto led Williams to note that perhaps the governor’s office needs a boost in funding. The pen used to veto the bill, which Williams displayed to the House, is a basic Bic pen with a “V” written on it with a permanent marker, he said.
“I just want to juxtapose, when he signs a bill in law,” it’s a fancy pen with Polis’ name boldly engraved, and at the top, the seal of the state of Colorado, which he held up, side by side with the veto pen.
If the bills are going to be vetoed, perhaps in a way to lessen the blow, “we could have a fancier pen,” Williams suggested.
Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, asked Tuesday if, given the bill's strong support, he was going to seek an override of the governor’s veto, said the leadership would keep their options open but indicated it wasn’t a high priority.
Republican Rep. Mary Bradfield of Colorado Springs saw three bills she co-sponsored head to the governor’s desk in the past week, all dealing with education.
House Bill 1059, co-sponsored with Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Falcon, would bar a public or charter school from suspending or expelling a student based on anything the school sees in the student’s environment through online instruction. The bill also prohibits the school from barring a parent from being in the room while the student is participating in online instruction unless the parent is being disruptive, and prohibits a school from requiring a student to be displayed via a camera if one isn’t available.
The bill is named “Isaiah’s Act” and is named for Isaiah Elliott, who was a seventh-grader at Grand Mountain K-8 School in Widefield last June. Elliott displayed a brightly-colored Nerf toy gun during an online art class. His teacher, who reportedly wasn’t sure if the gun was a toy or real, told the school principal and Elliott was suspended for five days.
Elliott and his parents all testified on his experience in the House Education Committee in March.
The bill is retroactive to March 23, 2020, and if signed into law would immediately expunge Elliott’s suspension from his permanent record. HB 1059 won near unanimous approval in both the House and Senate.
The second Bradfield bill is House Bill 1114, co-sponsored with Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont. That bill simply says that a school district may own an internet network to facilitate online education. Under current law, local governments are restricted from offering internet service to their residents without getting voter approval; the bill clarifies that a school district is not bound by that law.
Bradfield’s third bill on the governor’s desk is co-sponsored with three other El Paso County lawmakers: Democratic Rep. Marc Snyder, and Sens. Pete Lee, a Democrat, and Republican Dennis Hisey of Fountain.
House Bill 1112 would allow school districts to set up scholarship programs for their high school graduates. Under the bill, the scholarships would come from property taxes, known as mill levy overrides; gifts, grants and donations, or both.
During a Senate Education Committee hearing on the bill on April 21, Lee said that the bill arose from a conversation with Lance Bolton, president of Pikes Peak Community College. Scholarships from school districts would help graduates transition from high school to community college, he explained. Pikes Peak has the Dakota Promise Scholarship in the Harrison School District-2, a pilot that Lee said has shown impressive results in encouraging high school students to enter into the college system, particularly for students of color.
Bolton said Harrison District 2 is the lowest-income and most diverse school district in the region, and the college created the Dakota Promise Scholarship to increase college-going rates. Students eligible for the scholarships had to carry a 2.25 or better GPA; the scholarship then fully covers tuition, fees and books. In its first year, college-going rates in Harrison went up 50%.
“Imagine what we might accomplish in a non-COVID year,” Bolton told the committee.
The scholarship is backed by the Dakota and Legacy foundations as well as other scholarship funds provided by the state.
