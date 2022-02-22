As the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb approaches, Colorado Springs lawmakers are seeking to honor the annual race with a new license plate.

If passed, Senate Bill 107 would create the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb special license plate. This would be Colorado’s 40th special license plate, available for drivers to purchase beginning in 2023 for a one-time fee of $50.

“(The race) is a major event in our community every year,” said Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, who is sponsoring the bill with Colorado Springs Democrat Rep. Marc Snyder. “This great license plate mockup is going to contribute to Colorado’s economy and to the great history of Colorado, Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak.”

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second-oldest ongoing motorsport race in the United States; the Indianapolis 500 is the first. Colorado Springs benefactor Spencer Penrose started the Pikes Peak race in 1916 in an attempt to attract visitors to his new hotel, The Broadmoor.

The course is 12.42 miles long, featuring 156 turns and nearly 5,000 feet of elevation gain — beginning at around 9,300 feet above sea level and ending at 14,115 feet. The current race record is just over 7 minutes and 57 seconds, set by French driver Romain Dumas in 2018. The winner of the first race was Rea Lentz from Seattle with a time of 20 minutes and 55.6 seconds.

The race will mark its 100th running on June 26 this year, with 13 international racers coming to Colorado Springs to participate. The race has been held nearly every year since 1916, halting only for World War I and World War II.

The proposed license plate design features the phrases “Pikes Peak Hill Climb” and the event’s nickname, “The Race to the Clouds.” The design also includes images of two racing vehicles, one old and one new, to demonstrate the event’s rich history, said Alex Feeback, coordinator of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

“(The race) attracts many prestigious international competitors — some nationally recognized celebrity drivers — but also a lot of homegrown, grassroot competitors from Colorado,” Feeback said. “Last year, our 2021 spectators were made up of 55% Colorado residents, which shows great support from the state.”

The bill went through its first House panel Wednesday, advancing in a 4-1 vote. Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson, was the only panel member to vote against the bill, saying he is concerned there wouldn’t be enough demand for the new license plate.

The state estimates 4,171 of the new license plates would be purchased by 2024, generating over $200,000 that would go to the Highway Users Tax Fund and the Licensing Services Cash Fund. The new license plates would cost the state just over $48,000 to roll out in the first two years.