House Bill 1326, the sweeping change to the state's laws around fentanyl, passed the House on Monday on a 43-22 vote with strong opposition from some of the Democratic leaders of the House.
Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, who chairs the House's State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, announced he would be a "no" vote on the bill due to its felonization of low-level amounts of fentanyl possession.
That's been the issue that has provoked the most debate as the bill moved through the House after its introduction a month ago.
As introduced, HB 1326 ramps up criminal penalties for distribution of fentanyl, including a felony 1 drug charge for distribution that results in death. It also would set up a "Good Samaritan" clause, allowing someone who provides fentanyl to someone who overdoses – whether intentional or not – and calls 911, stays on scene and cooperates with first responders or law enforcement to face a lesser than a felony 1 drug charge, even if the recipient dies.
The bill would allocate $20 million to pay for more opioid overdose antidotes, such as Naloxone, $6 million to expand the state's harm-reduction grant program this year, and $3 million to help jails develop new withdrawal treatment protocols. Correctional facilities would be required to offer opioid agonists and antagonists (methadone, for example) to inmates with opioid-use disorders, and if medically necessary, the bill says, treatment for that inmate will continue throughout their incarceration.
The bill also includes an education program, to inform users that fentanyl can be found in any illicit street drug, including heroin, methadone or cocaine, or mixed with analgesics, such as acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, for example. The drug can also be formed to imitate other drugs, such as Percocet or Xanax. The bill contains harsher penalties for dealers and those who import pure fentanyl into the state.
But the biggest issue has been on what to do with addicts and casual users caught with the drug. A 2019 law made possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor, but as amended HB 1326 lowered that felony threshold to 1 gram, or about 10 pills, if each pill contains about 1 milligram* of fentanyl, which is common. That caused House Democrats like Kennedy to vote against the bill.
The vote tested whether Democratic lawmakers in the House would hold together on the bill. The vote tally, which showed five Democrats against the legislation, showed felonization cost House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, some support.
"I like what we're trying to do to crack down on distribution of fentanyl and I especially like what we're trying to do to invest in public health and harm reduction to save people's lives," Kennedy said. "It's helpful that we're all talking about this together," and praised Garnett and co-sponsor Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, for their efforts to strike the right balance. But Kennedy said he didn't understand why charging someone with a felony will help save lives.
House Assistant Majority Leader Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver, initially said she would be a "yes" vote but with misgivings around the felonization issue. People will not be forced into treatment through felony charges, she indicated. She later voted against it.
The vote was also split among the House Republican caucus.
The death toll will go higher without a strong change in laws to address the fentanyl crisis, warned Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs. Carver tried during the House's second reading debate to lower the threshold to zero for possession.
This bill does not meet the challenge of the crisis and is not strong enough, she said, in explaining her "no" vote.
Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said those working on the bill, whether lawmakers or outside the House, share common goals: to save lives and help those suffering from addiction. Addicts do not possess fentanyl in the quantities critics suggest, she said.
It's harm reduction that works, with proven success, Herod said. She noted that HB 1326 provides millions for harm reduction and treatment, and argued it will prove to be the state's largest investment in behavioral health. The bill will "save lives" and ensures punishment for the high-level dealers, she added.
"I can differentiate meth smoke and fentanyl smoke," said Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, who supports zero tolerance.
Valdez said his district, which includes downtown Denver, is ground zero of the fentanyl crisis.
"I saw my first dead body two weeks ago," he said, adding he witnessed it at 14th and Curtis, right next to a pipe and foil. "I want it stopped, my constituents want it stopped."
Zero tolerance is the tool Denver needs, he added.
Valdez said he would be a reluctant "yes," adding "I hope a better bill comes back [from the Senate]."
"The bill falls short by one gram," he said.
It's not just a Denver problem, said House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who recounted how it was prom weekend in his city and he warned his teens not to take anything, no matter who offered it.
Parents lawmakers heard from were "never given the chance" to tell their children they wanted to get them into treatment, he said. Instead, the parents found their kids dead, cold and pale, and could not revive them, he added.
This is not a perfect bill, Garnett told the House, and far more than just on the issue of possession. It confronts fentanyl from both sides of the issue – meaning possession and treatment.
"With how deadly fentanyl is, it cannot just be one side or the other," he said.
No one ever brought a possession bill to his desk, said Garnett, who also appeared frustrated.
"We're trying to get a comprehensive bill that will save lives," he said.
The people who want to save lives asked for the tools outlined in the bill, he said, adding the compromise, at 1 gram, will get pills off the street.
"The greatest failure of all is failure to act when action is needed, and action is desperately needed," he said.
The bill now moves to the Senate, and it's expected to garner more changes. A Wednesday hearing is anticipated.
