House Bill 1326, the legislature's sweeping attempt to address the worsening fentanyl crisis, is slated for an early morning hearing in the House Appropriations Committee Friday.
The bill could then be on to the full House for second reading debate later in the day.
The bill increases criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of fentanyl as well as setting up a comprehensive program for helping those addicted to the deadly synthetic opioid.
HB 1326 went through a more than 13 hour hearing two weeks ago, with the focus on the issue of simple possession. Currently, possession of four grams of fentanyl or more is a felony drug charge, tied to bipartisan legislation adopted in 2019 that decriminalized possession of certain Schedule II drugs. That includes street drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, for example.
The nation's fentanyl problem has reached a crisis level since then, and in Colorado, the number of deaths from fentanyl overdoses has exploded.
Fatal overdoses involving the drug have skyrocketed since 2015, the product of shifting economics and priorities within the illicit drug trade and accelerated by the pandemic. More than 800 Coloradans died after ingesting fentanyl in 2021, according to state data. That represents a roughly 50% increase from 2020 and more than triple the number of deaths from 2019.
Friday's schedule for HB 1326 is an early morning hearing in the House Appropriations Committee, which is chaired Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, one of the bill's primary backers. Capitol observers say she is unlikely to favor any changes to the bill's harm reduction aspects.
Once the bill clears Appropriations, and it's expected to pass, it would head to the full House for second reading debate, and the focus on Friday is likely to be almost identical to what happened in the House Judiciary Committee, on simple possession.
Harm reduction advocates have blasted the bill's sponsor, House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, for an amendment that increased the penalties for fentanyl possession. The bill as introduced left the 2019 legislation as is on the issue of simple possession, keeping felony charges at 4 grams or more. An amendment put on the bill, however, made simple possession of between 1 and 4 grams of fentanyl — roughly 10 to 40 pills — a felony, and leaving at a misdemeanor level possession of less than 1 gram.
Garnett has bemoaned the focus on the simple possession issue, preferring to see the attention paid to the bill's efforts to help addicts kick the habit and to give district attorneys and law enforcement more and better tools to put dealers behind bars.
Amendments dealing with simple possession - whether through attempts to lower the felony threshold to zero or to restore it to the 2019 law level — as well as boosts to funding for the harm reduction programs, are expected.
