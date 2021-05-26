You can tell when the end of the session is near: multi-million dollar bills rush through the General Assembly like a tsunami.
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis and a who's who of legislative Democrats, cabinet officials and Colorado's Congressional Democrats stood on the steps of the Capitol to announce how they would spend a $3.8 billion windfall headed to the state under the American Rescue Plan.
Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, announced he would sponsor a bill that would set up a framework for how the money would be spent.
Senate Bill 286 was on the legislature's website by day's end. It's actually sponsored by five of the six members of the Joint Budget Committee (Republican Rep. Kim Ransom is the lone missing member).
Interim Treasury rules say that the money has to be spent in four areas:
- To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
- To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;
- For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and
- To make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
During Monday's press conference, Polis was asked about bonuses for essential workers. He dismissed the idea, stating that those workers will be the main beneficiaries on behavioral and mental health assistance, housing help and workforce training.
"This is tailored to meet the needs" identified in the listening tour, he said.
Wednesday, SB 286 flew through Senate Appropriations with a unanimous vote and was placed on the consent calendar, meaning the sponsors believe it can be approved by the full Senate without debate.
Under SB 286, the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing will get $261.5 million and must develop a spending plan for it, although the bill directs the money toward Medicaid home- and community-based services. The dollars will be available July 1, according to the bill.
The bill suggests those dollars could be spent on one-time increases in provider rates for those services; one-time support for infection control, case management redesign, development of pay for performance programs, provider certification and training.
It doesn't say anything about bonuses or hazard pay for health care workers. But that isn't stopping workers from asking.
Two people testified on the bill, given that the committee is the committee of reference for the bill. Corletta Hithon and Cody Jakubowski of Colorado Care Workers Unite, which is affiliated with SEIU, asked that the money make it to the front-line workers. Registered nurses, homecare workers, nursing assistants and others got nothing extra during the pandemic, Hithon indicated.
"We always say care is essential" but is it essential for the care workers? she asked. "One day you will need a care worker; make sure that they are able to take care of themselves and you, too," she said.
The portion of the hearing on SB 286 lasted five minutes.
By 3:30 p.m., the bill had been approved on a preliminary vote by the full Senate. No debate. A final vote is likely on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.