Most Coloradans are concerned about the extreme heat, but even more are worried about the wildfires generated by the changing climate, according to a Morning Consult poll released Thursday by the Environmental Defense Fund.
The poll indicates 86% of respondents are concerned about extreme heat, while 88% cited wildfires.
As for solutions, Morning Consult found:
- 85% favor more funding for the U.S. Forest Service for wildfire prevention.
- 86% favor removing vegetation at risk of starting wildfires, including dead trees, and selling or recycling the byproducts to help pay for restoration.
- 81% favored expanding energy efficiency programs to reduce the strain on electrical, gas and water systems, as well as generate savings money for consumers.
- 74% favored adopting stronger pollution limits for vehicles and power plants.
- 71% supported implementing policy and technical solutions "that even the burden among citizens during power outage crisis," according to pollsters.
67% want candidates running for the U.S. Senate to support aggressive steps to address wildfires.
59% want Senate candidates who favor addressing extreme heat.
77% said it’s important for federal lawmakers to pass legislation to address the underlying causes of droughts.
81% said state government should address droughts.
79% think local government should adopt drought policies.
As for responsibility to invest in better forest management:
- 83% named the federal government.
- 90% cited state government
- 88% said local government
- 88% identified private landowners
Read the findings by clicking here.
“It’s only a few weeks into the official start of summer and Colorado is already suffering through extreme heat and out-of-control wildfires,” Dan Grossman, the former Colorado legislator who is the senior director of regulatory and legislative affairs for EDF Action, said in a statement. “The public is concerned about this extreme weather and wants leaders to take action on climate change, fire prevention, improving air quality and tackling the drought. We have no time to waste, we must act now to protect our environment, safeguard lives and the health of our communities.”
The poll that included interviews and online responses from 300 Colorado adults was conducted between June 17 and June 26 with a margin of error of plus or minus 6%.
The findings reflect 111 people who identify as Democrats, 73 who are Republicans and 116 who are unaffiliated, with a weighted balance of urban, suburban and rural residents.
