El Paso County lawmakers were happy with some economic good news Friday when it was announced Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs would be the the provisional headquarters of U.S. Space Command.
The state Senate Republican caucus sent out statements from its members:
Sen. Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs:
“There is no other military installation in the nation better-equipped to be the home of Space Command than Peterson Air Force Base. This is exciting news for our city, county, and state, and I am excited to see this decision become permanent in 2021.”
Sen. Owen Hill of Colorado Springs (an Air Force veteran):
“It’s not often that I give the federal government praise, but in this case, they made the right call. Space Command is a natural fit here for Colorado Springs.”
Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument:
“It has truly been a Colorado effort to ensure that Space Command be established in our state and we are thankful for leaders, especially U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and Gov. Jared Polis -- for helping make the case at the federal level.”
Sen. Dennis Hisey of Fountain:
“Our region’s military roots run deep — especially with the Air Force — and hopefully this step puts us one step closer to becoming the permanent home of Space Command.”
Colorado Politics contacted Sen. Pete Lee, a Democrat from Colorado Springs, for reaction:
"I am thrilled the Space Command has recognized the Pikes Peak region as an ideal location. We have a military-friendly community and a highly trained workforce, including the Cyber Center, which puts us well-positioned to serve the Space Command for many years to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.