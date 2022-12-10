On Nov. 1, 2019, Gov. Jared Polis presented his first state budget to the Joint Budget Committee, the legislative panel that shapes the state government's budget, and requested $34.5 billion in total spending, of which $13.8 billion would come from the general fund, the revenue pot from sales, use and income tax, an increase over the previous year of 2.9%.
The previous year's budget, submitted by Gov. John Hickenlooper just before the 2018 election — which Polis tweaked in January — sought $28.4 billion in total state spending, which would fund 58,885 full time state employees.
Polis’ first budget proposal won praise from then-Minority Leader Sen. Chris Holbert of Parker, who said at the time that the new governor "seems to have adjusted well from the deficit spending of Washington, D.C., to the budgetary realities of Colorado state government."
Fast forward to the budget proposal Polis sent to the JBC on Nov. 1 of this year and the governor is seeking $42.7 billion in spending, including $16.7 billion from the general fund.
If approved, the total state budget would have grown by 24% in Polis' first four years, increasing by $8.2 billion. Of that amount, spending from the general fund alone would leap by almost $3 billion.
Polis is seeking the significant leap in spending as Colorado’s economy looks strong heading into 2023, with record employment levels in 2022 expected to continue in the next 12 months and several strong industries anticipated to propel the state through recession worries, according to a recent economic outlook forecast. Economists, though, cautioned that the shortage of available workers, inflation, increased borrowing costs and supply chain disruptions will continue to pose challenges.
And that strong economic forecast masks fears of a looming recession, dwindling federal funding and a potential revenue deficit that could be as high as $2 billion, a scenario that would plunge the state government into a budget-cutting chaos that typically only arises during recessionary periods.
In his Nov. 1 presentation to the JBC, the governor said there would be little money for new programs in the upcoming year. Instead, the state will spend on what Polis called "modest" investments, such as a 10% pay increase for state patrol officers, a 5% across the board pay increase for state employees, and higher pay increases for state employees in agencies that are struggling to retain workers, such as those who work at 24/7 care facilities, prisons and snow plow operators.
The amount of discretionary money — dollars available for legislators to allocate once formula growth and other programmatic spending are factored in — the General Assembly will have for new programs in 2023-24 is just $85 million, according to the September revenue forecast.
While more than $1 billion is technically available for fiscal year 2023 than in the current budget year, almost all of that will be directed to existing obligations, such as Medicaid, K-12 education, and increases in state employee pay.
Notably, that $1 billion will also need to pay for another 1,068.9 full-time state agency employees to implement existing programs, including legislation passed in the last couple of years, such as state employee union agreements and paid family leave. That will bring the total state FTE to 64,383.4, an increase of 5,497.6 FTE or just shy of 10%, in the last four years.
State employee headcount has grown right along with the state budget, with the addition of more than a dozen offices, most through legislative action. A new cabinet-level agency, the Department of Early Childhood, launched in the last year, began operations in this current fiscal year with more than 200 employees.
The explosion in the number of state employees outpaces total employment in Colorado from November 2019 to October 2022, which stands at only 3%. It also dwarfs the growth in government sector jobs in the state, which remains well below the peak before the onslaught of COVID-19 brought things to a near standstill.
Notably, these new jobs in state government do not come with any requirement that the divisions or offices they serve report on their activities or progress on goals.
***So, who’s adding employees in the upcoming year?***
It isn’t in the Department of Corrections, which seeks only 7.5 new FTE. In their 2022 SMART Act presentation, when agencies meet with legislative oversight committees, the department said staff turnover is increasing, reaching an annualized rate of 22.9% by November 2021. That resulted in an 86% increase in overtime over the previous year at a cost of $6.2 million. It also prompted the agency to seek volunteers to work on days off and provide incentives for staff to work extra shifts.
In the most needed positions — correctional officers, nurses and social workers — applicants aren’t exactly beating down the door to get into the workforce, the agency indicated. Applications for all corrections jobs have dropped by almost half in just two years.
And while the corrections agency reduced its inmate numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which stood above 14,000 in 2019 to a low of 10,636 in Jan. 2021, the population has crept back to above pre-pandemic levels. As of Nov. 2022, there are 15,436 inmates incarcerated in state prisons and another 4,000 in the two private prisons.
According to the Polis' proposal, new employees are needed in the Department of Labor and Employment, which is seeking 356.6 FTE. Interestingly, Polis didn’t address the FTE growth of any state agency during his budget presentation, and the JBC members didn’t ask.
JBC staff are scheduled to discuss what the agency is doing in a Dec. 13 briefing with the committee, and a hearing on the agency’s budget is slated for Jan. 6.
The agency’s proposed budget is $404.3 million, an increase of $67 million over the previous year, or about 20%. The agency’s staffing requirement, based on an FTE report submitted along with the budget, says it will increase from 1,344.5 to 1,701.1, a jump of 26.5%.
The budget request, however, doesn’t explain why the agency needs that extra FTE.
The Department of Public Safety seeks another 226.6 FTE, a 10.6% increase in its staffing, from 2,130.1 to 2,356.7.
The new FTEs are scattered among a number of divisions and requests within the department, such as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which got permission from the 2022 General Assembly to ramp up its testing, forensics and investigations personnel. CBI plans to more than double its workforce in the next couple of years, from 45 to 107.
The department’s initiatives tied to firefighting, from aviation to training, will add more than 50 FTE in the coming year, according to the budget request.
The Department of Public Health and Environment seeks 113.5 FTE, a 6.6% increase in its staffing. The JBC staff analysis of the budget request noted the agency has added almost 200 new employees since 2013, which included 84 more FTE in the Air Quality Control division in the current fiscal year alone.
The largest single request for new FTE comes from the water control division, which seeks to add 31 more employees to its ranks. Those new employees would help the division with its Clean Water program permitting and Drinking Water Program inspection backlogs, according to the JBC analysis.
***Union-driven spending growth***
The Department of Personnel and Administration wants to increase its FTE by 105.3, or 23.8%.
The lion’s share of that request — 74 FTE — is tied to the labor agreement with Colorado WINS, the state employee union.
The JBC staff analysis said those positions are needed to support the WINS agreement; implement professional development bonuses; expand recruitment, marketing, and branding; and, expand leadership training programs.
The new FTE also includes adding a labor union support team of 15 FTE to conduct negotiations and 38 side agreements.
The union-driven spending illuminates government's inclination to keep growing. Despite a two-year pandemic and the recession that followed, for example, the governor and legislators immediately unwound spending cuts they made as the health crisis failed to dampen policymakers’ propensity to expand government programs. They added more than a dozen new state offices, a new state department and other governmental structures — and, of course, new employees to run them.
Policymakers and advocates who are pushing for more investment argue that the spending is necessary to keep up with population growth, not to mention Colorado’s array of challenges that must be confronted, often with more money.
But while the previous expansion in spending occurred under the spotlight of public debate in the halls of the state Capitol, the union-driven spending was negotiated only between the Polis administration and Colorado WINS.
The Department of Natural Resources wants to grow from 1,557.1 to 1,649.9, or 92.8 more FTE, an increase of 6%. Much of that is headed to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which plans to add 29 FTE tied to its “mission change,” a mandate via SB 19-181. Under that legislation, the COGCC went from an agency tasked with promoting oil and gas development to one that places public safety, the environment and other factors into its decisions on oil and gas activity.
Another 14 FTE are being added for a "Colorado River team," which Polis said is geared toward engineering analysis and technical support to bolster Colorado's position as an upper basin state. The governor's budget proposal says the money will build a "Colorado River Policy and Technical Support Team" that will assist with interstate river compact negotiations.
Out of the 20 cabinet agencies and the three branches of state government, only three don’t plan to add employees in the 2023-24 budget: law, transportation and the legislative department.
The annual state budget doesn’t actually authorize any additional employees. Instead, it authorizes the money for new hires. It's up to the agencies to spend within their appropriations, including how much and how many staffers they’ll eventually add.
Colorado Politics reached out to Polis' office to ask how many offices or departments or divisions — or FTEs — have been eliminated or reduced by the Polis administration since 2019.
Gubernatorial spokesman Conor Cahill replied that the governor worked to produce cost savings in his first year in office.
“The first complete budget developed under the Polis administration (submitted November 2019) included a proposal for over $238 million in budget savings, many of which the legislature did not adopt," Cahill said. "During his first year in office, the governor and OSPB requested all agencies evaluate their base budget to identify savings proposals, and this resulted in a budget proposal of $238 million worth of reductions.”
Of that $238 million, nearly $73 million was in general fund savings, Cahill added.
***Colorado stands out***
Is the growth in spending that Polis is seeking out of line with what other states are doing?
In fiscal year 2022, total state spending — including general funds, other state funds, bonds, and federal funds — rose 7.3 percent nationwide, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers, which publishes an annual report on state spending.
The NASBO report said the overall increases were largely driven by general fund spending, which grew 18.1 percent, which the group noted is the "highest rate in the 36-year history of the State Expenditure Report."
The increase mainly came from states, including Colorado, that spent down surplus funds, largely for one-time purposes and which followed two consecutive years of strong revenue growth.
The report also provided side-by-side comparisons of neighboring states. Colorado was lumped in with Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming, all states with considerably smaller state budgets and populations than Colorado.
Compared to its Rocky Mountain neighbors, though, Colorado spent two to three times more in the last two fiscal years. But throw in southwest neighbors — such as Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas — and Colorado comes in third in state spending, behind much larger states like Texas and Arizona.
One area stood out in NASBO’s report: Between 2020 and 2022, among the 15 western states from Colorado to Hawaii, Colorado ranked third, behind California and New Mexico, in expenditures on public assistance. Those figures take into account both state and federal fund sources.
For example, Medicaid spending, as a percentage of total expenditures, hit a high of 37.9% in 2021 and 37.8% in 2022.
The national average stood at 27.6%.
Among the 15 western states, Colorado was ranked No. 1.
Colorado fared better, compared to its western neighbors, on corrections spending, where the national average is 2.5%. Colorado came in at 2.7% in 2022, which was fourth among the 15 states.
Colorado ranked in the middle for the 15 states in transportation spending, which came in at just over $2 billion in 2022. Utah, often cited as a state that is hitting above its weight on transportation funding, was at $3 billion in 2022. But as a percentage of total spending, Colorado ranked 10th out of 15 states.
And while the NASBO report said transportation saw the biggest increase in spending among the states in the three-year period, at 19.5%, Colorado’s spending on transportation dropped 6% in 2020-21 and increased only by 4% the following year. That isn’t unusual for its neighboring states, most of which saw drops in transportation spending in 2020-21. Still, about half of the neighboring states increased transportation spending by more than 4%, while six recorded double digit increases.
Only six of the 15 states recorded state spending on environmental projects in 2022, and Colorado came in fifth, at $19 million, behind New Mexico ($105 million), Alaska ($80 million) Oregon ($33 million) and Texas ($25 million).
***Is Colorado's rate of growth sustainable?***
The growth in Colorado's state government raises alarms about what would happen if a recession were to hit or if the state heads into the so-called "fiscal cliff," projected for 2025-26.
The cliff occurs when not enough revenue can pay for existing obligations, according to Larson, the director of Polis' Office of State Planning and Budgeting.
As recently as March, Larson had been raising concerns about what's coming — an annual deficit she estimated could be as high as $1 billion to $2 billion. That structural deficit showed up in the March 2022 revenue forecast, which projected general fund growth at 11% in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. For 2022-23, however, the general fund growth would slow to 0.6% and hit just 1.9% in the 2023-24 year, the budget cycle that JBC members are now working on.
Talk of the fiscal cliff seems to have died down in recent months. It wasn't mentioned in the most recent revenue forecast in September, although budget watchers, such as the Bell Policy Center's Scott Wasserman, believes the situation hasn't changed and that the cliff still looms on the horizon.
"In our view, the problem is as big as it has ever been. It hasn't gone away," Wasserman told Colorado Politics. "We didn't need the budget proposal from the governor" to tell us how tight things will be in the upcoming budget year.
Wasserman also noticed that the Governor's Office has stopped talking about the fiscal cliff, given how much of a talking point it's been over the last couple of years.
As to the growth in state FTE, Wasserman said there's a difference between adding new programs, and the employees need to run them, and adding an adequate number of personnel to run existing programs.
The explosion in government spending in the last few years is nothing new. Spending by Colorado's state government has been expanding for the last 20 years, according to the Common Sense Institute, which released a report Thursday showing that total state appropriations per Coloradan, as adjusted for inflation, grew by 28% over the last 20 years from $4,955 to $6,333 in fiscal year 2023.
The group said that although federal funds accounted for the largest increases, population and inflation-adjusted spending from Colorado's general fund and cash funds has also increased.
Notably, the budget for the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing increased by 459% from $2.5 billion to $14.2 billion. The agency also increased its share of the total budget from 19% to 36%, the Common Sense Institute said. In comparison, the Department of Education's budget grew by 130% over this same period from $3.1 billion to $7.2 billion — but its share of the total budget actually decreased from 24% to 18%.
Bell Policy is currently focused on what it calls the "caring economy," which includes early childhood educators or direct care workers supporting older adults and people with disabilities.
The workforce issue is especially concerning for universal Pre-K, the new state program that provides 10 hours of Pre-K education for nine months of the year, and which is tied to the Department of Early Childhood, which is being funded by the Proposition EE voter-approved tax hikes on cigarettes, vaping and other nicotine products.
Wasserman points to Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, who left the JBC on Monday, who worried about whether the state can continue to grow government at its current rate.
Budget watchers ask: It's all well and good to give state employees a 5% raise and add new employees, but if the state goes through a major recession, will it be able to continue making these investments?
Wasserman also noted that progressives and conservatives are at odds over whether the growth in FTE actually reflects growth in government.
"We're not necessarily growing government, we're trying to ensure that government does what it says it's doing adequately and effectively," he said.
But he added that there should be more transparency around the state's fiscal situation.
He "bemoans," he said, the loss of those revenue forecast charts and other documents showing the fiscal cliff because voters need to understand that this is a dynamic problem.
Wasserman said that cliff will show up most in 2025-26, when the federal American Rescue Plan Act and other federal dollars run out.
And if the state has only $85 million in wiggle room this year, what will it look like it future years? he asked.
"When I hear no new programs, I laugh," Wasserman said.
Universal Pre-K is 10 hours a week for nine months of the year and he predicts the demand for it will grow. Then there's mental health coverage, climate change and programs to deal with aging, he added.
"To say no new programs, I understand why [Polis] said it ... but who are we kidding?" Wasserman said.
The state has a number of new programs "we need" but no way to pay for it, he said.
And relying on sin taxes — as is the case with nicotine for universal PreK — or sports betting to partially fund the state water plan, has to stop, he added.
He's also struck by the fact that the budget intends to use one-time only dollars to pay down the budget stabilization factor, the debt to K-12 that began in 2010 and, at its highest point, stood $1.2 billion. Polis seeks to use one-time money, about $250 million, to lower the debt to $321 million.
As a result, Wasserman worries over the long-term prospects for K-12 education funding.
"When I look at the state education fund, I don't see a healthy, sustainable fund," he said, adding he worries that, with the looming deficit, the state will have less general fund for education "We're going to be increasingly reliant on the state education fund to supplement what the general fund can't."
The state education fund, a creation of 2000's Amendment 23, receives 7.2% of income tax revenue annually, to be spent on education-related purposes. The September 2022 revenue forecast projected it would receive $1 billion and about the same amount the following year.
Many also worry about the hit to property taxes, which are used in part to pay for K-12 education.
When local governments lose property tax revenue — as they did with Senate Bill 22-238, which temporarily modified assessment rates for two years and in effect lowered the amount of local property tax revenue — the state still needs to backfill those lost dollars for K-12 education. That makes the state share for education bigger at a time when the general fund is increasingly constrained, Wasserman said.
The bottom line is that the state has a revenue problem, Wasserman said.
"We don't have enough of it," he said, noting while everyone has a different idea about what's important, every area of government that people care about has an inadequate amount of revenue.
