Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, will officiate negotiations and collaborations involving the state's eight major river basins after being appointed by Gov. Jared Polis this week.
Gibbs will chair the Interbasin Compact Committee, a 27-member panel that includes experts on the environment, recreation, local government, industrial uses and agricultural policy as they relate to water.
Gibbs succeeds Russell George, the former state legislator who chaired the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation during his state government career.
In addition to basin representatives, the committee includes members of the Colorado Senate and House agriculture committees, as well as six members appointed by the governor rom geographically diverse parts of the state.
“Water is so important for Colorado’s economy and our quality of life,” Polis said in a statement. “Today now more than ever, we need strong leadership to ensure a healthy environment, viable agriculture, and thriving recreation and tourism across the state. Appointing Dan as chair of IBCC will ensure we will have the leadership, communication, and collaboration needed to protect and preserve all of Colorado’s river basins.”
Gibbs said: “Now is the time to seek cooperative solutions to Colorado’s greatest water challenges. As our state grapples with climate change, population growth, drought, wildfires and depleted water supplies, we need our river basins and the IBCC to be communicating and working together to help inform the Colorado Water Conservation Board as it creates policy. I look forward to working with members of the IBCC to continue their strong role in building collaboration and engaging with the basin roundtables on water issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.