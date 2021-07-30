Dick Lamm, Colorado's 38th governor known widely for turning a cold shoulder to the 1976 Winter Olympics after the state won the rights and who later mounted a presidential campaign, died Thursday evening. He was 85.
Read our coverage of the former governor below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.