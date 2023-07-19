Residents of northwest Denver will soon have a new representative in the state House.

The Democratic of Party of Denver is beginning its search for the next representative of House District 4, the party announced Tuesday.

Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, who has represented the district since 2019, resigned to join the Denver City Council. She was inaugurated into her new office on Monday.

"While we are sad to see her go, we are incredibly proud and excited to see all she will accomplish as Denver City Council member at-large," the party said in a statement, adding it is "committed to running a transparent and democratic vacancy election."

Gonzales-Gutierrez's resignation will be effect on Aug. 4, giving Denver Democrats until Sept. 3 to identify her replacement. The vacancy election is tentatively planned for Aug. 26, though the date is subject to change as the party is still confirming venue details, said Emma Bliesener, chair of the House District 4 Central Committee.

So far, there are two names on the vacancy ballot: Cecelia Espenoza and Tim Hernández — captains of the Denver Democrats' House District 4 political subdivision.

Espenoza is a former appellate immigration judge and counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice. She previously led the National Hispana Leadership Institute and served as a board member on the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility.

Hernández is a Chicano community activist and teacher at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy. He made headlines last year when he was let go from his teaching job at Denver's North High School, sparking student protests about his job and the lack of diversity among educators.

Additional candidates hoping to represent House District 4 have until 10 days before the vacancy election to add their names to the ballot. Candidates may also be nominated from the floor during the vacancy meeting.

Candidates must have been both a Democrat and a resident of the district for at least a year. Nominations should be sent to [email protected] and [email protected].