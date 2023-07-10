A pair of first-year Democratic lawmakers is suing the Colorado House of Representatives and the chamber's leaders from both parties, alleging lawmakers routinely participate in — and leadership endorses — meetings that break state law.
The lawsuit alleges the Democratic and Republican caucuses each held mandatory secret meetings at least weekly, directing legislative aides to omit or disguise the meetings on legislators' calendars. There was no public notice provided and minutes of the meetings were not made available to the public, in violation of the law governing open government meetings in Colorado.
The meetings were said to include presentations of legislation by bill sponsors, question and answer periods, and discussion of how members would vote on legislation.
"These discussions inform the course of legislative action to be later taken publicly and are routinely conducted outside of public view, without providing public notice, and without recording or publishing meeting minutes that the public can access," Reps. Elisabeth Epps of Denver and Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch say in the suit filed on July 7. They are being represented by attorney Steve Zansberg, who also represents Colorado Politics on First Amendment issues.
House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, indicated they "are still reviewing the complaint in full, and we stand by our caucus - dedicated public servants who work tirelessly on behalf of their constituents.”
“House Democratic leadership is committed to open and transparent government and ensuring a fair and public process for policymaking," they said in a statement.
Along with House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, McCluskie and Duran are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Other defendants include the chamber itself, as well as both of its caucuses.
The lawsuit also claims that both party caucuses regularly use the encrypted messaging service Signal to discuss public business outside of public view, with the messages set for automatic deletion. Messages allegedly discussed policy in real-time during committee hearings, with legislators communicating about witness testimonies and their expected votes on legislation.
What's more, Epps and Marshall say they directly approached leadership about ending the practices, but "ultimately House Leadership failed to act and Defendants continued to violate (Colorado's open meetings law)."
The lawsuit asks the court to declare the secret meetings in violation of state law, instruct House leaders not to hold any such meetings again, and pay all related costs and Epps' and Marshall's attorney fees.
"Plaintiffs have no confidence that defendants can or will change these unlawful practices without judicial intervention," the lawsuit states. "Plaintiffs are forced to enlist the authority of the state’s judicial branch to bring the legislature into compliance with (Colorado's open meetings law) and to ensure that the House of Representatives conducts its public business publicly as required by Colorado law, not in secret."
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
