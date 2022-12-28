A House representative accused a female Colorado Politics reporter of being a "gossip and mean girl" in reaction to a story that explores what Democrats' dominance in the November elections means for policymaking next year.

The comments came from State Rep. David Ortiz, D-Centennial, who made a name for himself in his first two years at the state House fighting for LGBTQ+ rights and against discrimination that individuals who use wheelchairs, like him, face.

Ortiz' comments on Twitter drew silence from House Democratic Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon. Some 24 hours after the tweet was posted, a spokesman said he was unable to reach McCluskie, who was "still offline from the holidays." The spokesman indicated other members of the caucus "are all away and out of the office for the holidays."

Caucus members often equate silence to complicity in cases of discrimination.

Ortiz' tweet complained about what he described as desperation by the print media manifested in the pursuit of "drama and clickbait stories," instead of "doing actual journalism."

"Report facts and the news. Don’t try to gossip and mean girl your way to clicks and ratings," the tweet continued.

Print media in Colorado is desperate for drama and clickbait stories vs doing actual journalism based on leg headlines I’ve seen past couple weeks. Report facts and the news. Don’t try to gossip and mean girl your way to clicks and ratings. #COPolitics #COLeg — David Ortiz (@DavidDOrtizCO) December 27, 2022

He based his assessment, he said, on the headlines of stories about the legislature in the last few weeks.

When a Twitter user asked Ortiz to provide an example, he posted a link to the Colorado Politics story published on Dec. 24, which reporter Hannah Metzger wrote.

Twenty-four hours later, Ortiz doubled down on his criticism.

"Speculation and gossip is not what I consider excellent reporting. Could do an actual report on housing crisis and different means that legislators are using to try and solve those problems from Republicans to moderate democrats to progressive," Ortiz said.

Hey @DavidDOrtizCO, it is absolutely unacceptable to describe the work of a young female journalist as an effort to “gossip and mean girl your way to clicks and ratings.”Especially when you deleted a tweet just this morning illustrating the exact dynamic @hnmetzger reported on. pic.twitter.com/TqYRJaDc9d — Pat Poblete (@byPatPoblete) December 28, 2022

"Disagree away, that's your right," Poblete told Ortiz. "But to label a young woman’s work as an effort to 'gossip and mean girl' is sexist, full stop. And the fact that you’ve fired off three responses without acknowledging that is telling."

That prompted a response from an ABC field producer in Colorado.

Ms. Metzger and Colorado Politics’ reporting is more useful, sober and mature than whatever this was ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Xp9289gWP1 — Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook) December 28, 2022

"Also just say you’re sorry for being sexist," Jeffrey Cook told Ortiz. "You never would have phrased it the way you did if it wasn’t a young woman you were targeting."

Ortiz apologized, but not directly to Metzger.

"I apologize. Was clearly not my intent. Apologies a million times over," he said.