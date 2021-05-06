Late nights, lack of sleep, stress and with a little more than three weeks left in the 2021 General Assembly session to debate the most contentious bills of the year are leading to blowups, such as the one that took place on Wednesday in the House and a minor repeat on Thursday.

That's led House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver to step in the role of mediator in some cases. Thursday, he spoke at length about the lack of decorum and respect, pleading with members to honor the institution in which they work.

His speech was less than 24 hours after Rep. Richard Holtorf, an Akron Republican, referred to Rep. David Ortiz, a Littleton Democrat, as "buckwheat." Holtorf claimed it was a term of endearment, a claim met with skepticism and even anger from the Democratic side of the chamber. Holtorf's remark led Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat, to tell Holtorf to calm down, using a profanity; Rep. Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat, jumped to his feet, according to Holtorf and others, to yell at Holtorf and point at him in an "aggressive manner."

Several Republicans have been castigated for insensitive remarks, including racially inappropriate remarks, throughout the 2021 session. Holtorf claims that he's often heckled by members of the majority party when he's speaking at the podium. Republicans also have pointed to a lack of respect from the Democratic majority, including in committee hearings when they are cut off from asking questions.

Holtorf offered an apology after conferring with Garnett and others on Wednesday, but his "I apologize to anyone I've offended anybody in any way" didn't go over well with some Democrats. He repeated a portion of it Thursday, stating that the institution of the House "demands the highest decorum ... . We can all do better in understanding one anothers' perspectives," and that starts with him. He finished with "you all have my sincerest apologies," without a qualifier.

Garnett followed Holtorf to the podium for his own views on the behavior in recent days. He reminded members that on his first day as Speaker, he spoke about family, his in particular and about members of the chamber from both sides of the aisle, whom he considers family. He spoke about how much he values the members, and the spirit he wanted to create, "a spirit of cooperation and empathy and giving."

Garnett recounted a recent family outing in which he, his wife and two children ran into Rep. Perry Will, a New Castle Republican, and his wife. They shared a few minutes of conversation.

"That's all it takes for us to reconnect as humans," Garnett said. "The people of Colorado expect us at the end of the day to treat each other with respect, and I expect the same of you, too."

One of the lessons of family, he explained, is not to say things that hurt each other, and that includes the House. When that rule is broken, intentional or not, it hurts every member of the family. That rule was broken on Wednesday, and it broke his heart, Garnett said.

Garnett talked about the importance of maintaining the rules and decorum of the House, not because he believes in tradition for its own sake, but because those who came before did it and the current House should be able to do it, too, as a lesson for future lawmakers. These things are a matter of public record, he reminded lawmakers.

Yesterday, the decorum of this institution was "grossly breached," and not for the first time that session, but he's hoping it's the last. As long as he's Speaker, Garnett said, "discriminatory remarks, whether intentionally launched or carelessly said, have absolutely no place in this House."

Garnett said he looked at the incidents of Wednesday, trying to see them through the eyes of the nonpartisan staff, many who have been there for years.

"We are public servants. For a few short years we've been given the sacred trust of our voters. Using the privileges of our office to act recklessly or aggressively, shout out of turn, yell at one another or at another member inside the chamber, or speak in a way that is anything but respectful, mindful and precise, is a violation of that sacred trust."

This is the most diverse body in the history of Colorado, which Garnett said is the General Assembly's strength, and which makes the policies coming out of the chamber more representative of the communities House members serve.

"Our strongest bond is each other," different parties and counties, but the same state. "We must protect each other; every word we say in this well matters. If just one word hurts one of us," it can take someone to a past life they thought they had outlived, he said.

"If that happens, we have failed in our basic duty to respect one another," Garnett said.

He complimented Holtorf for being open and frank in an hourlong conversation they had Wednesday. "I'm thankful you agreed to do your part to reset the decorum... . This is our moment to pledge to do better and to reset."

Garnett spoke to Colorado Politics later in the morning about how he views the situation and what will happen going forward.

Every session gets to a point where there are late nights, he explained. Tuesday was one of those late nights, one in which he spoke to Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland around midnight, warning that they would have to be extra vigilant the rest of the week, to watch for tired or emotional lawmakers.

"I thought we would probably make it further into the week" than Wednesday, he said.

When it comes to floor work, some of the most contentious moments take place during second reading, as was the case on Wednesday. He added that he spends a lot of time with the leaders of both caucuses, to be sensitive to the hard debates ahead.

"I have full confidence we will be able to reset in a way that is representative of the decorum of that institution that I hold very sacred. It isn't easy. You can only control what you can control," and that he holds no illusions that he can bring together the two sides that are deeply divided, both inside and outside the Capitol.

He wasn't willing to discuss his options if the calls for decorum aren't adhered to. He said he's working privately with members to help them better understand each other, to bring them together, and it's something he will continue to do. He also brings in additional resources when necessary, although that hasn't included the General Assembly's human resources director.

Garnett said he is sensitive to the caucus members of color, particularly around actions that make them feel diminished, such as "one word loaded with pejorative connotations." On that issue, Garnett said he is trying to be inclusive, especially as it applies to cultural sensitivity.