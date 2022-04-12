LATEST UPDATE: Debate to focus on fentanyl possession as Democrats appear open to lowering felony threshold
Democrats appear to be open to the idea of lowering the threshold for a felony offense for drug possession to 1 gram, instead of the current 4.
The idea, if adopted, moves a sweeping legislation aimed at confronting the fentanyl crisis closer to the position of law enforcement advocates, although the latter still insist that any possession of fentanyl should be treated as a felony, given how the deadly the drug is.
Democrats, however, seek caveats in exchange, while law enforcement groups maintain the change is insufficient.
“Despite statements from Speaker (Alec) Garnett, the County Sheriffs of Colorado, Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police and Colorado Fraternal Order of Police support the goals of HB1326, including the harm reduction provisions. However, we believe that any amount of fentanyl call kill," a spokesman for the groups said. "This legislation needs to be amended so that possession of any amount will be a felony. We look forward to working with the speaker and committee members to accomplish this and keep the bill moving ahead.”
Advocates seek to persuade Colorado legislators tackling fentanyl bill today
It remains to be seen what changes – if any – members of the House Judiciary Committee will adopt following this afternoon's hearing, which is expected to attract testimony from law enforcement advocates, who are seeking harsher penalties for fentanyl possession, and criminal justice activists, who argue that the "tough on crime" approach has failed to solve Colorado's drug overdose epidemic.
What's clear is that an increasing number of Coloradans are fatally overdosing with fentanyl with each passing year, and fatalities have exploded eight-fold since 2018 alone, state data show. The grim trend already triggered a public outcry, and the suspected overdose deaths of in the last several weeks intensified the discussion about what should be done to address the spiraling crisis.
A 2019 bill that lowered the penalty for possession of less than 4 grams of Schedule II drugs, which includes fentanyl, is also drawing intense public scrutiny, with some partly blaming it for the deadly crisis and others arguing that view is simplistic, given how complex the issue is.
Indeed, fentanyl's unique placement within the drug trade complicates any attempt to simply reverse that law: A cheap, synthetic opioid manufactured primarily by Mexican cartels with ingredients shipped from China, fentanyl is more lucrative, more available, more powerful and easier to produce than heroin. It's also being mixed into other substances, from cocaine and heroin to methamphetamine, which makes using those substances far more dangerous. This also means efforts to curtail fentanyl possession must take into account the other drugs, as well, and those involved in crafting a legislative response have struggled to find an approach amenable to advocates of all stripes.
The debate over House Bill 1326, in particular, revolves around simple possession.
Arrayed on one side are organizations, led by the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, which argue that further criminalization will do nothing to help slow deaths and instead return the state to what they describe as the failed policies of the War on Drugs, waged for decades without preventing the deadly highs. The War on Drugs, they maintain, came at a tremendous societal cost, sending low-level offenders to prison, breaking up families as a result and fiscally burdening local governments as incarceration takes a bigger and bigger portion of their budget.
On the other side stand many in law enforcement, including Attorney General Phil Weiser and trade organizations for county sheriffs, police chiefs, and mayors John Suthers of Colorado Springs and Michael Hancock of Denver, who insist that the current legislation doesn't go far enough and insist that simple possession of fentanyl should be a felony, given how deadly the drug is.
"Look, the drug trade has completely changed. The drug supply has changed forever," Christie Donner, executive director of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, earlier said. "It's not just an adaptation for now. It’s an adaptation from now until infinity."
JJ Ament, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, yesterday thanked Speaker of the House Alec Garnett for sponsoring the bill and creating the platform for the discussion. But, he said, the bill as introduced does not go far enough to address the concerns of the business community.
"Restoring to felony status the possession of such a deadly substance" must be part of this bill, Ament said.
In addition to Garnett, also sponsoring the bill are Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington and, in the Senate, Sens. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood and Assistant Senate Minority Leader Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley.
The hearing, which begins at 1:30 p.m. in room 271, is expected to be lengthy.
