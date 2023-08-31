Democrats selected state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet to replace Sen. Dominick Moreno, who is stepping down on Sept. 1 to join the the administration of Denver Mayor Michael Johnston.
A Democratic vacancy committee in Senate District 21 picked Michaelson Jenet on Thursday evening.
Michaelson Jenet, who has advocated for mental health legislation in the Colorado House, chairs the House Public Health & Human Services Committee. She also served on the education and legislative audit committees.
Michaelson Jenet won on the first ballot with 46 out of 55 votes cast. She defeated Lucy Molina, a community organizer who focuses on environmental issues.
Moreno, the Senate's majority leader, nominated Michaelson Jenet for the seat; Adams County Commissioner Steve O'Dorisio seconded it.
Michaelson Jenet has already filed to run next year for the Senate District 21 seat, which is based in Commerce City, as Moreno is term-limited.
Senate President Steve Fenberg congratulated Colorado's newest senator in a statement.
“I am thrilled to congratulate and welcome Senator-elect Michaelson Jenet, a leader in the House who has fought her entire legislative career to move her community and our state forward, to the Colorado Senate,” Fenberg said. “Adams County voters can rest easy knowing they’ll continue being well represented by a strong voice in the Senate, and I look forward to working with Senator-elect Michaelson Jenet to build a stronger, safer and healthier Colorado for us all.”
With her appointment to the Senate, Michaelson Jenet becomes the 20th current member of the General Assembly to gain a seat through a vacancy election.
She is expected to face Republican Frederick Alfred, Jr. in the 2024 general election.
Lawmakers will now focus on who will replace Moreno as majority leader, as well as who will take Michaelson Jenet's House District 32 seat, which will become vacant upon her resignation from the chamber.
Among those believed to be interested in the majority leader position are Sens. Janet Buckner, Robert Rodriguez, Faith Winter and Rachel Zenzinger. The election for the next majority leader is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 8.
Only one candidate has so far filed for the HD 32 seat — Manny Rutinel, formerly an environmental lawyer for EarthJustice who is now CEO and co-founder of Climate Refarm, which works toward encouraging farmers to transition to a plant-based food system .
Rutinel told Colorado Politics he intends to run for the vacancy, and, if elected, will focus on protecting the environment, advocating for working families, addressing the housing affordability crisis and improving public health and safety.
