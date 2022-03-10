The Republican State Leadership Committee has drawn a bead on the Colorado General Assembly, primarily the state Senate, in this year's election.
Colorado is one of two states where the RSLC intends to flip one or more chambers. The other is Minnesota.
Mason DiPalma, RSLC's deputy communications director, told Colorado Politics the state Senate is a target, although his group is hoping to make progress on electing Republicans in the state House, as well.
Most political observers believe that, with a 41-24 Democratic advantage, the House is out of reach for the GOP in 2022, but the 20-15 Democratic advantage in the state Senate is not insurmountable, particularly given the resignation of Senate President Leroy Garcia, who last month took a job at the Pentagon.
The Pueblo-based Senate District 3 is one of at least six targets for the GOP in 2022. One Senate seat, in the new Senate District 4, is already a foregone conclusion. Sen. Tammy Story, D-Evergreen, who represents the current district, isn't running for re-election, given that the new SD4 is projected to lean heavily in GOP favor.
The other districts on the list include three without incumbents: SD20 in Lakewood; SD27 in Centennial; and, SD8 in northwest Colorado.
In a statement Thursday, RSLC, a 527 political organization made up of Republican state leaders, said the current political environment puts certain chambers in play "that were out of reach at the beginning of the cycle." Those chambers, the group said, offers "numerous opportunities to make meaningful gains in liberal strongholds across the country."
In a memo, the RSLC said early data suggests that Democrat-controlled chambers in Colorado and Minnesota are increasingly vulnerable.
"Two separate state surveys commissioned by the RSLC in January found that Republicans in Colorado lead by one point on the legislative generic ballot and by four points in Minnesota," the group said. "While Republicans already hold a slim one seat advantage in the Minnesota Senate, we believe that both chambers in Minnesota and Colorado could end up in Republican hands come November if everything breaks our way."
The Colorado Democratic Party, not surprisingly, has a different take.
