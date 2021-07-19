Coloradans for Responsible Energy is dropping two television ads about Colorado's energy future.
The ads will run on broadcast and cable stations statewide, as well as be backed by an online campaign.
CRED is an advocacy organization that supports the oil and natural gas industry with "hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs that sustain our communities," as it stated in a press release.
“Colorado is the model for balancing responsible energy production with efforts to reduce emissions and improve our environment,” CRED spokeswoman Laurie Cipriano said in a statement. "Natural gas is a leading driver of CO2 emission reduction, allowing efficiency and reliability to coexist as we strengthen Colorado’s environmental future.
"Natural gas helps provide an 'all of the above' collaborative energy strategy to provide consumers with the most diverse and best forms of responsible energy available."
Watch the "Roads" ad by clicking here.
Watch "Today for Tomorrow" by clicking here.
