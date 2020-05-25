You could call it unfinished business, or more accurately describe the lawmakers' return to the Colorado Capitol as the new beginning.

Thirty-five senators and 65 representatives face a much different economic, public health and, yes, political landscape than they left on March 14, driven off by the coronavirus pandemic.

The immediacy calls for cutting $3.3 billion to trim from the state budget, plus pay for schools and reauthorize state programs and agencies, on top of responding and recovering from the most widespread national crisis in almost a century.

That's all.

When lawmakers adjourned, 67 days into the session, they had sent 125 bills to the desk of Gov. Jared Polis.

When they return, 73 days later, they could expend the rest of the 120-day session, but they won't.

With no extra to spend on new programs or entitlements, lawmakers are likely to deal with budgets and emergencies, then call it a legislative year.

The entire House has re-elections this year, and half the Senate, including some with June primaries. Lawmakers also can't raise campaign money from lobbyists and trade associations as long as they're in session — at least, not lawfully.

They could adjourn, then return in August for a special session, once they know more about how much federal aid the state will receive.

We asked the leaders of the House and Senate Democrats and Republicans to size up the work we're facing and their confidence Colorado can exceed its pandemic challenges. Read their essays at the links below: