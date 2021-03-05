In his State of the State last year, Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado "can solve any problem.” He wasn't counting on COVID-19. Now he's counting his pennies in the state budget and might have to count on a second term to accomplish his ambitious agenda.

The pandemic has consumed half of his first term, and “it ain’t over yet. I barely remember those wonderful days” before COVID, said the leader from Boulder.

“It’s not what any governor would want to focus on,” he said, putting it lightly. “We want to focus on the future, building Colorado stronger, improving schools — all the things I ran on.

“It’s easy to identify the gaps our country had,” Polis told the Gazette’s editorial board recently.

Polis’ first year, aided by Democratic control of the General Assembly, was a hit parade, with wins on his signature issues: education and healthcare. State-paid full-day kindergarten and a reinsurance program that lowered health insurance premiums in the individual market were among his first-year accomplishments. His second year looked to be a continuation.

As his third legislative session atop the state’s power pyramid begins, with his reelection campaign looming next year, COVID-19 could again prove to be a time killer this year, and a silent killer, if Polis stumbles gravely.

It begins: a year under COVID

In addition to figuring out how to help Coloradans struggling financially from the recession, he now has to make up for lost time. His campaign promise to lower the cost of health care was derailed last year when sponsors pulled a bill that would have created a public option health policy, to create competition with private insurers by imposing price caps to back the government insurance.

This year, and 2022, the bill will back, leading the opportunities for Polis to get his agenda back on track.

On March 4, 2020, Polis spent part of the day on a bill signing in his office, a weekly meeting with Democratic leadership and another with a tax reform study group at the Carriage House at the governor’s mansion.

The next day, the world changed and took Colorado down with it.

March 5 started like most days. By 9 a.m. he was in Loveland, speaking at a BizWest meeting, and by noon was back in his office at the Capitol signing more bills.

His agenda for the foreseeable future officially blew up at 4:30 p.m., when he convened a press conference and broke the news to an anxious state: the first case of COVID-19 had made landfall in Colorado.

He didn’t take a full day off after that for more than three months, including working every day during Passover, an important holiday to the state's first Jewish governor. Things that normally filled his daily calendar vanished, replaced by daily COVID updates and constant contact with health care providers, hospital CEOs and emergency operations and federal sources of assistance. Requests were made for life-saving protective gear for health care workers and ventilators for the gravely ill.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 25, Polis asked the White House for a disaster declaration. He signed an order that amounted to a request that Coloradans stay home, taking down the robust economy he had hoped would serve him well when he ran for another term.

He set up a makeshift hospital for a predicted overflow of patients at the Colorado Convention Center and The Ranch in Northern Colorado, venues that were ultimately unneeded.

Since then, more than 500,000 Americans have died, including more than 5,900 Coloradans.

Go time

Colorado’s first coronavirus diagnosis was a 30-something skier who landed at Denver International Airport and headed to the mountains, like millions of others might have done last year, if not for the virus.

Polis gave him a call when the man was quarantined in a Summit County hotel. Authorities never publicly named the state’s history maker. By the time March 2021 dawned, Colorado had eclipsed 431,000 cases.

Polis wasn’t surprised, as the virus spread across the planet.

“It was like a time bomb waiting to go off," he said. That first case was “go time.”

“We had been waiting and getting ready, and one case wasn’t likely to be the only case,” said the governor. “It was the dam ready to burst.”

Those gaps, in the early days, included the lack of coordination and national strategy from the Trump administration, even to get personal protective equipment. Every state was on its own, he indicated. “It was a national embarrassment on how [COVID-19] was handled,” he said. Polis’ plan was to bring in people from the private sector and attempt to shorten supply chains for things that turned controversial, such as face masks and testing kits.

What made it hard was the newness of the novel coronavirus. “At the time, we knew very little about it,” and that was frustrating, he said, having to make important decisions with the information that he had at the time rather than what he learned three or four months down the road.

The biggest failure at the national level was on messaging, Polis said. President Trump had a soapbox for mask-wearing and social distancing, and had he used that soapbox it would have saved tens of thousands of lives, Polis said. He did, however, applaud the former administration on Operation Warp Speed and expedited approval of vaccines.

Time in the spotlight

These days, Polis is looking to complete a political inside straight. And the missing card is Joe Biden. Biden's time as vice president aligns with first six of the eight years Polis spent in Congress.

Biden was Obama’s steady, experienced hand on legislative matters, having served in the Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Polis found Biden to be a regular companion in Democratic caucus meetings and negotiations then.

More importantly, Polis said he knows a lot of members of Biden’s key staff, including former colleagues from the Hill. That’s leading to good operational relationships at almost every agency.

Early on in the national crisis last year, Polis rose as a national gubernatorial star of the left, while his criticism of the White House made him a target for Colorado conservatives, small businesses and workers sidelined from their jobs.

In May, Polis was summoned to the White House by the Republican commander-in-chief.

“The president and I have had our differences on different policies," Polis said then, Trump at his side. "This is not a time to air differences on unrelated policies. This is a time for all Americans to work together because we all have a common foe.”

Trump met with Polis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum that day in May, with Trump referring to the duo as "two governors who are working much harder than they thought they would have to work."

Closing time

Polis is steeped in what didn’t work, but more importantly, what did.

“Absolutely, we could have handled it better in the early days,” he concedes.

One move he doesn’t regret: moving his partner, Marlon Reis, up on the vaccine list, a move that generated a lot of controversy and criticism last month. Reis, young and healthy, had the virus just weeks earlier, and critics scoffed at the suggestion the first gentleman was an essential worker for the state.

It was about sending a message, Polis said.

“My messaging around vaccines is not geared toward the several percent of people who want them,” Polis said.

The incident is bound to be used against him next year, when he's out to again close the deal with voters, who will weigh his decisions under fire.

The governor said he wants to inspire confidence in people who are what he calls “casually hesitant,” around 20% to 30% who will probably get the vaccine but not right away.

“I can say firsthand, I got it, it’s no big deal ... . The more we can familiarize people with it, the better.”

That will be the challenge of this summer, Polis added: ending the pandemic and getting to herd immunity, at 70% to 75% of the population vaccinated.

Time to learn

Among the biggest challenges: closing schools. Polis said it wasn't a mistake at the time — it was the right thing to do — but “it’s been so darn hard to get them open again.”

That was something Polis didn’t see coming. “We probably could have closed for a month to get safety protocols in place ... . We’re still better than some states and almost back to normal with K-8.” But that was frustrating, he said.

What’s worked well: mask wearing and other COVID-19 safety protocols. Polis said his constant messaging on masks is not to those who wear them but to those who are what he calls “mask hesitant.” He also attributed some of that success to the business community, who saw mask-wearing as a path to reopening and a return to normal.

Polis said he wished the 5-Star Variance Protection program, started by Mesa County in December, had begun sooner statewide. That program allows for more capacity at businesses, despite where the county sits on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Businesses in the program apply for certification from the local public health agency, contingent on 100% mask wearing by employees and customers, daily symptom checks, an effort to promote the state’s Exposure Notifications app, recording customer info for contact tracing purposes and following industry-specific social-distancing protocols.

“I wish we’d thought of it,” Polis said. “It just took us a while to line that up.”

He calmed the turbulent waters of oil and gas, successfully convincing both sides of the debate over climate change to give Senate Bill 181 and the House’s Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions time to work. That didn't stop Polis from trotting out his own greenhouse gas reduction roadmap in January, rankling the oil and gas advocates.

Grieving time

What’s been hardest in dealing with the pandemic has been the loss of life, the governor said. He’s lost two friends, one in their 60s and one in their 70s, both previously in good health.

“They should have been with us for many years to come,” Polis grieved.

Then there’s his own situation: he and Reis both tested positive for the virus in November, and Reis was hospitalized for two days with it, leading to a couple of days without child care.

But there’s nothing to compare to losing loved ones, Polis said, pointing Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver and her husband, who lost her mother-in-law, her husband's uncle and her husband's grandfather in a matter of days.

Time to focus

COVID has also changed how the state government does business, the governor explained.

“Me and my senior team are not able to just focus on a pandemic; there’s a million other things, education, fixing potholes, higher ed, filing taxes and getting relief out — all the things the state does.” It’s meant keeping the state as efficient and productive as possible and keeping it on track.

Polis calls it a matter of prioritization, including keeping his cabinet members focused, given that the pandemic has touched them, their employees and constituents, as well.

Ever the optimist, Polis sees some good coming out of the pandemic for state government operations. The state will be able to reduce building use by a million square feet, given that many state employees do like working from home, Polis said. It won’t be at the levels in place now, which he said is around 60% to 70% of employees working from home. He estimates that eventually about 20% to 30% of state employees will continue to work from home.

It will be better for productivity, employee morale, getting traffic off the roads and saving the state money on overhead. Those are things that would have likely taken 10 years to get to, instead of one. That’s making lemonade out of lemons, he added.

Polis says Colorado has handled the pandemic better than most, but the nation as a whole hasn’t done well. “Whatever decisions we made were secondary to individual decisions that Coloradans make.” His job has been to help Coloradans make the right choices in their daily lives, including masks and social distancing.

Better times ahead

What gives Polis hope for the state as it begins to move out of the pandemic is that “we’ve come to value what’s important to us,” such as family, school and work. "We’ll be stronger for it.”

What the future holds: Polis is headed into the re-election campaign season later this year for his second run for governor. That won’t look the same as 2018, both because of the pandemic as well as what he’s campaigning on.

“Many people who I know who ran in 2020 missed the retail aspect of politics,” Polis said, adding that people who go into this field are social and like people, and miss the human contact.

His campaign will likely be much like it was for people running last year: more virtual but not completely replacing the physical presence, he said.

While Polis urged others to stay home, he traveled the state during the pandemic but a lot less than he could have. “I look forward to being around the state more; I love this state. I can’t wait to get back to that,” he said.

Polis quickly dismissed the rumors that he’s got an interest in the White House. “Definitely not,” he said.

If he continues to serve the rest of this term and win re-election, he indicated his path after elected office might be back to the business world.

“I look forward to spending time with family and kids and pursuing different opportunities in the entrepreneurial sector. It can be a fun job to be a former governor, too,” he added.

Time to reflect and project

Another thing Polis said in his 2020 State of the State address was to look to the future, advice that still holds amid all that has changed.

“And so we stand here today on the cusp of a new decade: the 2020s — Wow! The future! — with a renewed spirit to build on the progress we have made,” he said at the time.

The governor was prophetic about what was around the corner, that “too many of our fellow Coloradans are anxious that one hardship — a job loss, a medical emergency, a recession, a natural disaster, or some other unforeseen challenge — will send them into a financial tailspin.”

No one would have guessed that just two months later that all of those things: job loss, medical emergency, recession, natural disaster, would happen all at the same time.

Polis’ legacy will likely be measured not on full-day kindergarten, health insurance or climate change, but on how Colorado weathers the perfect storm it finds itself in for the next couple of years. That’s not what Polis ran on in 2018, but it’s a pretty sure bet that the state’s recovery will play the biggest role of all for Polis and his challengers in the 2022 campaign.

Time might or might not be on the side of Jared Polis. Though he’s surrendered half his term to a deadly virus, the agenda that he promised would be bold needs time to mature.

But time will tell.