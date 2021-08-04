Crews battle the Grizzly Creek fire near Glenwood Springs — one of two high-priority wildfires in Colorado — as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon, a day after the fire started along Interstate 70. The fire shut down a stretch of the interstate Wednesday while 200 firefighters went on the attack. Evacuations were ordered near Glenwood Springs and in the Grand Junction area 90 miles to the southwest, where the Pine Gulch fire blew up.