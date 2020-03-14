This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about ongoing pandemic’s impacts on the Centennial State.
Outbreak update: 24 more
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there are 24 more presumptive positive cases in Colorado Saturday morning, bringing the state's total to 101.
Since Feb. 28 the state has tested about 800 people.
The new cases include 23 residents and one visitor, 13 men and 11 women.
Denver had five of the new cases. Eagle County had four, while Adams and Arapahoe counties had three each. Gunnison and Jefferson counties had two each.
El Paso, Mesa, Pitkin and Weld counties had one new case each.
And, they're out
On Day 67 of the 2020 session, the Colorado General Assembly voted to suspend the 120-day legislative session to help combat the spread of COVID-19. It also allows the Supreme Court to weigh in what happens when they return on March 30: Did the clock keep ticking, so they're at Day 83 of the session, or did it stop, and they're at Day 68? House Joint Resolution 1007 and HJR 1006 passed the House and Senate on Saturday.
Read more here.
Distance voting
Republican and Democratic parties in Colorado will have to take an unusual route to Election Day due to the pandemic. The legislature gave them flexibility for remote participation and deadlines with House Bill 1359, which passed the House 59-3 on Friday and the Senate 30-0 Saturday morning.
Read more here.
Becker’s defense
The rare Saturday session gave House Speaker KC Becker the chance to take a stand for her branch of government, even if it throws shade on another Democrat from Boulder, Gov. Jared Polis.
The jab, however, was completely indirect, even invoking the third branch of government, the judicial, in the form of asking the state Supreme Court to weigh in on suspending the legislative calendar, or leaving the decision on how to proceed to Polis.
Becker called herself "a fierce defender of legislative authority."
"I think it's important for the legislature to say, 'We were elected to represent the people for 120 days,' and we don't want to cede our authority in extreme circumstances like this, unprecedented circumstances like this, to say, 'Well, the governor can decide. The governor gets to make those decisions, whether we come back or if we come back and what we get to do,' " Becker said.
In the upper chamber later Saturday morning, Sen. Bob Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, said he opposed the move, because the legislature is an independent branch of government and shouldn’t have to turn to the judicial branch for its blessing.
“I do not believe this resolution is necessary,” Gardner argued on the Senate floor and proceeded to filibuster for 45 minutes.
Step up for rural Colorado
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Republican from Cortez, was the first among the state's congressional delegation to ring the bell for federal attention to rural Colorado. Now U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is making the case.
“On the Western Slope of Colorado, where four counties are currently experiencing outbreaks, some communities are already overwhelmed with the challenge,” Bennet wrote in a letter to the secretaries of the departments of agriculture and interior. “Throughout rural America, DOI and USDA employ thousands of federal civil servants who have the relevant experience to assist with emergency response.”
“We believe these federal professionals are well suited to partner with rural counties and municipalities to enhance staff capacity and support communities challenged by this public health crisis. Therefore, in light of the Presidential emergency declaration, we urge you to interpret existing authorities broadly and take immediate steps to ensure USDA and DOI staff and resources are available and able to assist with emergency response to COVID-19 in Colorado and across the country,” continued Bennet.
Read the letter by clicking here.
Overwhelmed?
The state Department of Human Services reminded Coloradans on Saturday that there’s help for more than their physical symptoms related to coronavirus.
The Colorado Crisis Services hotline is available around the clock for those feeling stressed and anxious about any of the struggles in their life. There is no charge to connect with mental health professions and discussions are always private.
The number is 1-844-493-8255.
Keeping the faith
The Interfaith Alliance of Colorado sent out an email to members, supporters and the press Saturday morning.
“As we navigate school closures, faith services moving online or pausing in-person gatherings, and changes to our daily rhythms and relationships, we know many are feeling confused and overwhelmed,” the Rev. Amanda Henderson, the organization’s leader wote. “This pandemic is much more than an illness. It is, as Rev. Nadia Bolz-Weber so eloquently put it, a ‘pandemic of disappointment...a lot of grief on top of sickness.’
“In this time of fear of the unknown, let us each hold fast to the spark of the divine that calls us to acts of solidarity, mercy, and love for our neighbors. Perhaps this can be an opportunity to practice self-care, and to show up for one another in creative and meaningful ways.”
Moments of mirth
Under every dark cloud, there's still a little room to smile.
Bill reader Andrew Carpenter, known to read bills and other documents at a pretty fast clip, showed how that worked in reverse, reading a message from the House on the resolutions to adjourn and to seek Supreme Court guidance as. Slowly. As. He. Could, which resulted in some chuckles among the body.
Cleaning house (and Senate)
Only a scattering of lawmakers and staff are expected at the Capitol on Monday. The building is closed to the public.
But one crew will be hard at work, for sure.
Cleaning staff will be disinfecting the place, given the germ-laden hands that have caressed the brass railings and dozens of door knobs, elevator buttons and other common surfaces.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, described people doing the people’s business behind the scenes, including cleaners who disinfect and first-responders in emergencies, “who will never make headlines, who will never get a blog post, who will never be mentioned in the annals of history.”
Budget immunity
While the statehouse will be largely vacant next week, the bean counters abide.
The Joint Budget Committee — three Republicans and three Democrats made up of House and Senate members — is scheduled on Monday to hear presentations on the state’s revenue expectations, the key information JBC members rely on to do a last check on numbers for the Long Appropriations Bill, the wonky name for the state budget.
Senate GOP staffer Elizabeth Lemont said that shouldn’t be a concern.
“Lol germs are afraid of the budget work that takes place in LSB,” she tweeted Saturday.
Adieu, for now
Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder told his supporters about the coronavirus break in an email Friday night:
“This is far from ideal while so many critical pieces of legislation still hang in the balance, but the most important thing right now is to keep people healthy and safe.
“We don't know how bad this public health emergency might get, but we do know there are going to be many personal and economic consequences.”
Have a tip for the diary? Email us at copo (at) coloradopolitics.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.