The Senate on Monday morning passed House Bill 1233, the bill to sweeten the deal for landowners who plan to engage in a conservation easement, but in voting, the Senate lost its leverage with the House over the reparations bill, Senate Bill 33, which has been waiting for a Finance Committee hearing since June 2.
The arrangement agreed upon last week was to hold up the final vote on HB 1233 in the Senate until the other bill had gotten past second reading, so that both bills would be on parallel tracks.
That deal fell apart Monday morning, despite pleas from Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, and Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County. Both asked Senate leadership to delay the vote on HB 1233 until at least later in the day, or until tomorrow.
HB 1233 passed on 27-6 vote with Sen. Cleve Simpson, R-Alamosa, asking for permission not to vote because of a potential conflict of interest.
Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, is a co-sponsor of both bills, and someone Sonnenberg referred to as a "rock star" for her efforts to move SB 33 along. But Winter did not ask that the vote be delayed on HB 1233, although she pledged to keep working on the House to move the reparations bill.
HB 1233 would increase the value of conservation easement tax credits from its current 50% to 90%. The higher value is an attempt to persuade landowners to donate land for easements. The troubled program has struggled to find people willing to participate, due in part to years of negative publicity about how landowners were deprived of their tax credits and lost clear title to their land as well.
Conservation easements are in perpetuity, and while the landowner still retains the title, the land cannot be developed or used in any way not approved in the easement agreement.
SB 33 would set up a reparations program for the landowners who lost tax credits. It was backed by a working group set up through legislation in 2019, which included representatives from land trusts, which own the easements and the landowners who lost tax credits. HB 1233, however, was advanced by the land trusts without consultation, and that's led to hard feelings within the working group this session.
However, Sonnenberg explained Monday that the working group came to an agreement around HB 1233 and endorsed the bill late in the session.
Since then, it's been a waiting game to see what would happen with SB 33. It passed the Senate on May 27 on a 33-2 vote and then appears to have fallen into a black hole in the House.
Holbert referred to the situation as "Lucy pulling away the football from Charlie Brown." Delaying the vote on HB 1233 would keep the pressure on the House to move the bill along, he said. But those pleas fell on deaf ears, including for its two sponsors, Winter and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail.
SB 33, the reparations bill, is still awaiting a hearing in House Finance, scheduled for later Monday.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.