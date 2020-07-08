The Common Sense Institute will hold a webinar Thursday on its latest financial analysis of public policy.
"Digging into the Data on Colorado Charter Schools" is authored by the Colorado think tank's education fellow, Dr. Brenda Bautsch Dickhoner.
She will talk about her findings on a 9 a.m. call that's open to the public. Register by clicking here.
“Charter schools are not a silver bullet for solving all of the problems in our education system but they are a critical part of Colorado’s educational ecosystem by providing families with options and they have proven to improve outcomes for traditionally underserved students,” Dickhoner said.
CSI started this project in March, just before COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, disrupted the economy and put the future of traditional educational approaches in question.
"The findings are both relevant to the moment we are in and the larger ongoing debate about school choice," the Common Sense Institute said in advance of the report's release.
