Coloradans will soon be able to purchase period products and diapers without paying state sales taxes, thanks to a new law taking effect Wednesday.

The law, House Bill 1055, expands sales tax exemptions for adult and youth diapers and period products including tampons, pads, menstrual cups, sponges, sanitary napkins and panty liners.

Other new laws set to begin Wednesday include a property tax exemption for nonprofit child care centers, a tax credit for early childhood educators and an up to $1,000 tax credit to help older Coloradans pay for housing costs.

“From now on in Colorado, there will no longer be state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “This new bipartisan law finally ends the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products permanently and starts saving people money on these necessary products."

Colorado families spend an average of $15 per month on period products per family member who needs them, according to the Women’s Foundation of Colorado. For diapers, families spend approximately $75 per month per child.

The state estimates the new tax exemption will save Colorado consumers approximately $9.1 million annually.

Nationally, one in four teenagers reported missing school because they did not have access to period products, according to a 2019 study commissioned by Thinx and PERIOD. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, one in three American families could not afford needed diapers, said the baby gear nonprofit WeeCycle.

"Removing the tax on dignity is a smart move, not only to save Coloradans' money on essential products but to help remove the stigma around these everyday items," said bill sponsor Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver. "Eliminating the sale taxes on diapers, period, and incontinence products will help improve the affordability of these essential items in a time where inflated prices are hitting working families hard."

Other products currently exempt from sales tax in Colorado are unprepared food, corrective eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and medications, including Viagra.

The bill received substantial bipartisan support in the state legislature, passing the Senate in a 26-9 vote and the House in a 50-13 vote. In both chambers, only Republican lawmakers voted against the bill.