Teenagers from the Colorado Youth Advisory Council proposed several new state policies on Friday, including suggestions to better address substance abuse, eating disorders and HIV in schools.

The council presented to state lawmakers seven policy recommendations, one of which seeks to reform the way schools intervene and respond to substance abuse among students. Colorado is the 7th most pervasive state for substance abuse in the country, according to a 2022 study, and youth substance abuse is more common here than the national average.

“As a youth who attends public school, every day I see and hear firsthand the impact that substance abuse has on our youth,” Sidd Nareddy, 15, of Broomfield, told members of an interim committee. “The harsh reality is that substance abuse has almost become a norm among youth in Colorado.”

Nareddy said this is partly due to Colorado schools lacking adequate substance abuse programs, with current programs focused on prevention rather than intervention. In addition, the Colorado Crisis Services hotline that serves students struggling with substance abuse is overwhelmed, experiencing a 55% rise in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in average hold times nearly tripling and call abandonment rates rising by 329%, Nareddy said.

The council’s proposal would perform a needs assessment to gauge how Colorado high schools are handling substance abuse, implement a substance use screening program in secondary schools and increase funding for Colorado Crisis Services.

Another proposal would address eating disorders and weight discrimination within schools. In 2015, Colorado had the fifth-highest rate of eating disorders in the country among adolescents.

Aimee Resnick, a recent high school graduate in Centennial, said she struggled with disordered eating herself, culminating in her hospitalization in 2020, weighing only 95 pounds.

Resnick recalled being picked on due to her weight in the fifth grade, but said her disordered eating began the summer after freshman year of high school, when she took a health class in which students were assigned to track the calories they eat in a week and create a weight loss goal.

“Even though I already had the mindset and habits forming before that, that was what really sparked its development into a full-blown issue,” Resnick said. “I’m proud to say that now I am in a full recovery, but what’s really hard about having an eating disorder is that it doesn’t ever really go away.”

This proposal would form a committee to review and revise the state’s health class and physical education standards to promote healthy body image and reduce the impact of eating disorders. It would also expand state definitions of bullying and discrimination to include weight and create the Office of Disordered Eating Prevention to research disordered eating and its effects in Colorado.

The third proposal seeks to increase education and awareness of HIV among teenagers. With the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s fading from the collective consciousness, many young people today are unaware of how the disease is transmitted and prevented, said Denver high schooler Skye O’Toole. Among Generation Z, 41% said they are not at all informed or only somewhat informed about HIV, according to a 2019 survey, compared to 23% of Millennials.

“While HIV/AIDS is not as captivating as it was in the 1980s, it is still around,” O’Toole said. “Most youth don’t know about HIV and how to prevent it. It’s preventing youth from getting on HIV medication, getting HIV treatment when they need it.”

The proposal would require school health classes to provide HIV education, including information about medications that reduce the risk of contracting HIV and how to access the medications in Colorado.

In addition, the proposal would fund a youth-led education initiative about HIV and HIV-preventing medications, fund youth-targeted clinics to provide HIV testing and prevention medications, and remove a portion of the state statute that requires doctors to encourage youth receiving HIV tests to tell their parents about it. Supporters said they want to prevent LGBTQ teens from being pressured to come out to parents who might not accept them.

The remaining four proposals involved strategies to reduce inequalities in school disciplinary action, increase the number of students who apply for financial aid for higher education, increase the number of licensed psychologists within schools and establish youth participation in committees tasked with updating educational standards.

The Colorado Youth Advisory Council will meet with the interim committee again on Aug. 19 to request that six of their proposals be drafted as bills. On Sept. 30, the committee will vote on which three of the bills to move forward to a legislative council meeting on Oct. 4, which will determine if the bills go to the General Assembly, which convenes again in January next year.