Colorado politicians weighed in on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Saturday morning.

This is what they said.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset:

“20 years ago, Americans started our day like any other only to find our worlds shattered by mid-morning as the terrorist attacks of 9/11 played out. We remember and mourn those we lost in New York City, in a field in Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon. They were our loved ones and friends, families were instantly torn apart by an unspeakable attack on our nation. Everyone remembers where they were when tragedy struck, and as we reflect on the 20 years since that dreadful day, let us remember the innocent lives taken away, let us honor the first responders who heroically put themselves in harm’s way to save others, and let us pay tribute to our service members and first responders who fight to protect us from terrorist attack. Our country is resilient, it is steadfast even in the face of terror. In this solemn moment, let us recognize our humanity in the face of tragedy, and our country’s unyielding will to prevail. On this solemn anniversary, we keep in our hearts the memory of those lost.”

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver:

“On September 11, 2001, terrorists attacked our nation and our democratic way of life. They failed. Twenty years later, America still has the strongest economy in the world, the most capable fighting force ever assembled, and, despite our challenges, the oldest democracy in human history.

“The attacks brought out the best in our nation — courage, resolve, and resilience — but they also set in motion challenges that remain with us today. Powerful unity gave way to intense partisan division. Strategic global leadership became reckless unilateralism and nation-building. Then and now, politicians played to our darkest impulses of fear, hatred, and isolation at the expense of our highest ideals.

“As we reflect on the past 20 years, we must remember the 3,000 Americans lost that terrible morning, along with the men and women who gave their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq, our veterans who still bear the wounds of war (many, invisible), and the first responders who still struggle with sickness. They did their duty to our nation, and their example calls on us to do the same — by learning from the past 20 years, correcting course where we must, and coming together in common purpose.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper of Denver (via Twitter):

"Today we remember those lost 20 years ago and the tremendous courage of the first responders who stepped forward to help on that fateful day.

"To the families of 9/11, survivors, first responders, veterans and service members: We stand with you, today and always. #NeverForget"

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of Windsor:

"Today we remember those precious lives that were lost 20 years ago. We remember the heroes and first responders who displayed such bravery and courage. Our prayers are with their families today.

"We continue to honor their lives and sacrifices by never forgetting. #September11"

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Rifle (via Twitter):

"Never forget. We are better together."

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette of Denver (three tweets):

“September 11, 2001 is a day that many of us will never forget. The tragic events that unfolded that day changed the course of our nation’s history forever.

“While the images of that frightful day still play vividly in the minds of most Americans so, too, must the memories of those we lost. We must never forget the victims and their families.

“We must never forget the bravery of our first responders who selflessly rushed into a burning building to try to save others. And, we must never forget the heroes of Flight 93 whose courage and sacrifice likely saved countless lives – and whose actions likely prevented an even bigger tragedy from occurring.

“As we take time today to remember the victims and honor the heroes of that tragic day 20 years ago, let us also remind ourselves how we, as a country, were able to come together in the wake of that attack - and how, to this day, our unity remains our greatest strength.”

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs:

"Our nation solemnly remembers the 2,977 men, women, and children that were lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our soil. These attacks forever changed the free world. In the aftermath of these tragic events, America came together as one nation, under God.

"In the following years, our service members risked their lives to ensure that America would be safe once again. As we reflect on the twenty years since this fateful day, we express our deep gratitude to our brave men and women in uniform and thank them for their service. Their efforts were not wasted or in vain. They made the world a safer and more secure place.

"Today, join me in remembering and honoring those we have lost, those who gave so much, and those who remain with us today. Let us never forget the spirit of unity and patriotism that brought our nation together as we overcame this incomprehensible tragedy."

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette (via Twitter):

"Today, on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, we remember those we lost twenty years ago and honor those who answered the call to defend our country following the attacks. #NeverForget"

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada:

"The horrific events of September 11, 2001 remain a vivid and painful memory for all of us who bore witness and the infamous date will forever live on in history books and for generations to come. I think often of the thousands of families who have had to live on with the devastation or loss of a loved one from that day. From the ashes rose courage demonstrated by so many Americans that day, particularly our remarkable and courageous first responders, firefighters and medical personnel who saved countless lives. And to our servicemembers, past and present, who answered the call to serve their country in the years following the 9/11 attacks – thank you. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Two decades later, our world has changed but the strength and resiliency of the American spirit is stronger than ever.”

State Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo (via Twitter):

"20 years ago today, our country endured an unspeakable tragedy. We will never forget the innocent victims, the courageous survivors, and all the heroes who stepped up on 9/11/2001 and in the years following to keep us all safe."

House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver (via Twitter):

"We remember all those lost 20 years ago. #NeverForget"

House Republican leader Hugh McKean of Loveland (via Twitter):

"Remembering 9/11: Fighting for Freedom, Then and Now." (with a link to a personal essay)

Secretary of State Jena Griswold of Estes Park:

"Today is a solemn day for Americans.

"As we commemorate this day, I wanted to send a message of support to all of the families and friends who lost loved ones on 9/11. We will never forget the courage and bravery of our first responders and the countless American heroes who ran towards the chaos to save lives. We hold the lost Americans in our hearts and the memories of them that will always be a blessing.

"As we reflect on this tragedy, let us also continue building a stronger, more united future."

Morgan Carroll, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party:

“On this day, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we honor the memory of the first responders and those who died in the attacks, and those who gave their lives to protect our country in the aftermath. There is no better way to honor their memory than for us as a country, no matter your political affiliation, to rise above agents of division and come together like we did 20 years ago. Our future depends on it.”

Kristi Burton Brown, chair of the Colorado Republican Party (retweeted a comment from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough)

"#September11 #NeverForget"