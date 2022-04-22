Rep. Matt Gray, a Broomfield Democrat and former prosecutor, was arrested Thursday night by Broomfield police for driving under the influence, as first reported Friday morning by The Colorado Sun.
Gray, 42, is in his third term in the Colorado House and has filed for re-election in November.*
In a statement, House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver said he is "deeply saddened and disappointed" to learn of Gray's arrest.
"I don't have all the facts at the moment, but it's my belief that he has been struggling with alcoholism for some time now. I've very thankful no one appears to have been hurt, and I strongly believe he needs to take time — beginning right now — to get the help he needs," Garnett said.
Gray has been an advocate for Democrats' transportation priorities, and until last year was the vice-chair of the House Transportation & Local Government Committee. He was a House sponsor of the paid family leave law in 2019 and the mammoth transportation law in 2021.
He's also run afoul of Democratic priorities. Last year, he was one of two Democrats to vote down a Democratic-favored bill to reduce the number of offenses that require the accused to post cash bonds to get out of jail.
He did not respond to a request for comment.
Editor's note: corrected to note that Gray is in his third term, not his final one.
This story will be updated.
