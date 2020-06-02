The Colorado Senate passed a measure to allow more state employees to unionize and engage in collective bargaining Tuesday.

House Bill 1153 passed the upper chamber on a party-line 19-15 vote. The House will have to consider Senate amendments before the bill heads to the governor's desk for a signature or veto. Polis said in January that he supports expanding the union powers of about 28,000 state employees.

The bill is a watershed partisan political moment, beyond the benefits state employees might be able to acquire by banding together in the future.

Sen. Bob Gardner, a Republican from Colorado Springs, called the move "wrongheaded," calling it "a union bill" creating a system impossible to administer.

"The reason and basis for non-unionization of public employees is long, and it is well-founded," he said on the Senate floor. "It is not found in its basis on the conservative side of the aisle but on the liberal side of the aisle, frankly."

He noted the President Franklin D. Roosevelt, "the liberal icon," opposed it.

"I agree with President Roosevelt," Gardner said, after reading a letter from the New Deal commander in chief.

Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, a Democrat from Arvada, said she wanted to talk about a different liberal icon. the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., before reading from the civil rights leader's speech to the AFL-CIO convention in 1961.

"He gave this speech to his brothers and sisters of labor," she said.

Zenzinger said labor right and civil rights are inextricably linked.

Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Republican from Monument, agreed with many of King's words about the dignity of labor.

"This bill has nothing to do with that," he said. "This bill is about a very different economic proposition with a significant number of different economic motivations, consequences and realities. This bill represents a fundamental shift for Colorado.

"It is a significant taking, a taking of the power and authority of the people of Colorado, shifting it away from them."