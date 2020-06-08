The state Senate gave the first floor debate to paid sick leave for workers during the pandemic, the latest volley in an ongoing fight over the question of paid leave and family leave in Colorado.

"The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that there are holes in our employment system here in Colorado," said Sen. Jeff Bridges, one of the sponsors of Senate Bill 205. "There are people who went to work sick with COVID-19. They felt a little under the weather, but they didn't have any sick days because 40% of the employers in this state don't provide sick days."

"They went, they worked, they spread the disease."

The bill, if it becomes law, would require employers to meet the requirements of paid leave under federal emergency guidance of 80 hours of leave related to the virus through Dec. 31. The state law would apply that to any employer, not just those whose headquarters is based in the state, which is how federal laws empowered the states.

Starting Jan. 1, however, all employers in Colorado would have to provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours of time off a year.

An employee could take the leave for a mental or physical illness, injury or other health condition.

Among several amendments Monday, the Senate added a provision to allow employers to fire workers who abuse the benefit, "should an employee use sick leave not for the reason they are allowed to use sick leave but, say for instance, to go to the beach with friends."

Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Republican from Monument who supports the concept, said he was concerned about the large number of amendments at the last minute in a rushed legislative session.

"How many have we missed?" he said on the Senate floor. "How different situations have we not thought about?"

Lundeen said "we are so far removed" from the normal process of vetting public policy.

"There's a little bit of heartburn with that," he said.

Sen. Vicki Marble, a Republican from Fort Collins, noted it was a "21-page bill with 57 amendments."

"That speaks volumes to many of us here who recognized it wasn't a very good bill to begin with," she said.

A small business owner, Marble said that besides paying sick leave, many employers might have to pay overtime to someone else to cover the work.

'No one works harder than the small business owner," she said. "No one sacrifices more than the small business owner."

Marble called the legislation "a horrific bill at a horrific time."

The bill passed on a preliminary voice vote Monday but still has to pass a roll call vote — Democrats hold a safe majority — but then beat the clock in the House this week to make it to Gov. Jared Polis' desk. Legislative leaders have signaled this week would be the end of the session.

The paid sick leave proposal is different from the more contentious paid family leave, which is an insurance program that allows a worker to take off weeks to care for themselves or a loved one. That legislation is proven difficult for the Democratic majorities, generally supportive, in the House and Senate.

"This bill is not meant for long-term chronic illness," Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder said Monday. "This bill is not meant for maternity leave, for instance. This is about earning on the job, over time, one, two, up to a maximum of six days off for sick leave."

Bills in each of the last two sessions could not overcome business opposition and the skepticism of party moderates, including Polis.