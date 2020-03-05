Colorado lawmakers were sent to the Capitol to lower the high cost of health care, some told an audience in the building's West Foyer Thursday.
The Colorado Affordable Health Care option is a significant vehicle to get there, said the bill's Democratic sponsors — Reps. Dylan Roberts of Avon and Chris Kennedy of Lakewood with Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail.
Donovan said she has felt "frustration beyond frustration" over the lack of competition in the insurance marketplace, particularly in rural counties the she represents.
The public option, if it can pass the Democratic-led General Assembly, would create a public-private partnership in which existing insurers issue the policy, while government would regulate the prices and require hospitals to accept the coverage.
The legislation would directly impact only about 8% of the state's insurance marketplace, which represents those who buy policies on the individual market and not through a group or employer.
The lower rates are expected to pull down prices through competition, because customers could turn to the cheaper alternative. The option is projected to reduce rates in some parts of the state as much as 20%.
The state insurance commissioner would be in charge of the program, but under the direction of an appointed advisory board that insures lower rates but with reasonable profits, the bill's sponsors said Thursday.
Fielding a question from Colorado Politics, Donovan said sponsors worked with the health care industry in crafting the bill, but there's still room for compromise as it winds through the legislature.
Health care is one of the strongest organizations represented at the Capitol with some of the best lobbyists in the business. Donovan maintained that compromise would not be a sign of weakness, however.
"There are opportunities for every single hospital to profit under this plan and preserve the resources they need to save lives, cover uninsured patients and increases programs," Roberts said. "We can at the same time value the current work our hospitals do for our communities and lower the costs for consumers."
The legislation uses a hospital reimbursement formula to help control costs. Control sounds like government price-fixing to Republicans and business leaders, who say they are poised to oppose the legislation once it's presented.
“This public option plan would just cost-shift and price-fix, leading to higher costs for many Coloradans," said Michael Fields of the conservative advocacy group Colorado Rising State Action. "Legislators should support more choice and competition, not more government control.”
Hospitals and business interests have told Colorado Politics that price caps could make some hospitals, or smaller programs, unsustainable if the caps are based on rates paid by Medicare, which already are below costs.
“We commend lawmakers for looking at ways to improve health care,” said Kristin Strohm, president and CEO of the Colorado-based Common Sense Policy Roundtable business think tank. “We also know that the impacts of this bill will be significant and we look forward to additional research that can further inform the debate in the coming weeks. Our initial modeling shows that the public option, while effective in using the power of government to force down health insurance premiums for some, in the end it doesn’t address the underlying costs of care and therefore jeopardizes the actual healthcare that we currently enjoy – limiting access to doctors and services, and limiting innovation.”
The legislation has long been expected to be the most hotly debated of the session, at the mid-point of the 120-day General Assembly that began in January and ends on May 6.
The bill requires all hospitals to participate, and requires the public option insurance plan to pay out at least 85% of its premiums on claims, in order to curb profits and maintain lower costs.
A hidden cost-driver on drug prices — rebates paid by drugmakers to insurance companies for high-priced medicines — would be eliminated and reflected in the price to consumers.
A hospital could be fined up to $50,000 a day and have conditions placed on its license to operate for failing to participate in the plan, a power vested in the state health department.
Connect for Health Colorado, the state's health insurance marketplace created by Obamacare, is still evaluating the bill's impact.
“I’m confident that our Marketplace and our partners position us well to implement the program should the bill pass," CEO Kevin Patterson said in a statement. "We are eager to increase access, affordability, and plan choice to Coloradans and are prepared to support our state partners as they strive to maximize coverage and affordability.”
The Colorado Medical Society also provided its appraisal Thursday.
"Physicians continue to consider the rising cost of care to be a critical issue and they emphasize the need for health care value which includes quality, not just cost control, coupled with ensuring access to care," the organization stated.
Chris Tholen, president and CEO of the Colorado Hospital Association, said his member are eager to find solutions to affordable health care in Colorado but the option presented Thursday is "a repeat of failed policies," despite the rhetoric in support.
“This proposal is too narrowly focused, paying for all of the promised savings through cuts to hospitals," he said. "It largely ignores critical components of the health care system, including insurance and pharmaceutical companies. Just as important, this proposal is untested and is based on a flawed policy -- rate setting -- that has been attempted and failed in nearly a dozen other states."
Though the most sweeping proposal to date, it's one of many solutions that Gov. Jared Polis and his allies in the legislature have put forward since he took office last year.
Lawmakers have put caps on out-of-pocket insulin prices and requested a state attorney general's investigation into why insulin prices rose so high so fast. They also moved high-cost customers into a reinsurance plan.
Last year also leaned leaned on hospitals to be more transparent on their prices, and this year Colorado lawmakers are poised to do the same on the high cost of pharmaceuticals, as well.
Polis at a press conference on the administration's health care accomplishments last week said there was no single solution to address the high cost of health care, which he has repeatedly characterized as a "rip off" perpetrated against consumers.
The bill presented Thursday, however, is just one of two attempts to create competition in the insurance market.
The bipartisan Joint Budget Committee is crafting a "total cost of care" bill aimed at bringing down costs, as an alternative, if the opposition makes a sufficient case that the proposed public option leglislation is too risky and untested.
The total cost of care model has been implemented in several states, including Oregon, which looked at the public option idea and opted for total cost instead. At least four states have so far adopted the model, which sets benchmarks for the growth of costs in the healthcare system, and for anyone who is involved in patient care.
Colorado Politics takes a deep dive into the reasons for high insurance, hospital and pharmaceutical costs, as well as the potential impacts of efforts to curb them in a magazine cover story for our subscribers this weekend and available online next week.
“As a journey of 1000 miles begins with a single step, so the journey to government controlled healthcare begins with the Colorado option plan," Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Republican from Monument, said Thursday night.
